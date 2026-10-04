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UAE set to face Saudi Arabia in Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final

UAE and Saudi Arabia set for thrilling Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final showdown

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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UAE Players celebrating semifinal win
UAE Players celebrating semifinal win
via UAE FA's Instagram

Dubai: The UAE will face Saudi Arabia in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup 27 after both sides came through tense semifinals in Jeddah on Saturday.

The UAE booked their place with a 1-0 victory over Oman at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City. Ousmane Camara scored the only goal in the 22nd minute, heading home from close range as the UAE held on to reach their first Gulf Cup final since 2018.

Saudi Arabia then secured their place in dramatic fashion, defeating Qatar 3-2 on penalties after the semi-final finished goalless following 120 minutes. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais made crucial saves during the shootout, while Mukhtar Ali scored the decisive penalty to send the hosts through.

The final will be played on Tuesday, October 6, at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm in the UAE or 9pm local Saudi time.

Both teams will also be looking to end lengthy waits for the Gulf Cup trophy. The UAE last won the competition in 2013, while Saudi Arabia’s most recent triumph came in 2004. The final therefore gives both sides an opportunity to end their respective droughts.

Fans in the UAE can watch the final on Abu Dhabi Sports. The tournament is also available digitally, with AD Sports offering Gulf Cup coverage through its official YouTube channel or X account.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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