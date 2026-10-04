UAE and Saudi Arabia set for thrilling Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final showdown
Dubai: The UAE will face Saudi Arabia in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup 27 after both sides came through tense semifinals in Jeddah on Saturday.
The UAE booked their place with a 1-0 victory over Oman at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City. Ousmane Camara scored the only goal in the 22nd minute, heading home from close range as the UAE held on to reach their first Gulf Cup final since 2018.
Saudi Arabia then secured their place in dramatic fashion, defeating Qatar 3-2 on penalties after the semi-final finished goalless following 120 minutes. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais made crucial saves during the shootout, while Mukhtar Ali scored the decisive penalty to send the hosts through.
The final will be played on Tuesday, October 6, at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm in the UAE or 9pm local Saudi time.
Both teams will also be looking to end lengthy waits for the Gulf Cup trophy. The UAE last won the competition in 2013, while Saudi Arabia’s most recent triumph came in 2004. The final therefore gives both sides an opportunity to end their respective droughts.
Fans in the UAE can watch the final on Abu Dhabi Sports. The tournament is also available digitally, with AD Sports offering Gulf Cup coverage through its official YouTube channel or X account.