Both teams will also be looking to end lengthy waits for the Gulf Cup trophy. The UAE last won the competition in 2013, while Saudi Arabia’s most recent triumph came in 2004. The final therefore gives both sides an opportunity to end their respective droughts.

The UAE booked their place with a 1-0 victory over Oman at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City. Ousmane Camara scored the only goal in the 22nd minute, heading home from close range as the UAE held on to reach their first Gulf Cup final since 2018.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.