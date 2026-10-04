Extra flights added after surge in demand from fans travelling to Jeddah
Dubai: The UAE Football Association has doubled the number of special flights carrying supporters to Jeddah from six to 12 following strong demand from fans eager to back the national team in the Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final against hosts Saudi Arabia.
The additional flights were announced ahead of Tuesday’s title showdown at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where the two Gulf rivals will battle for the regional crown.
Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm Saudi time, or 10pm in the UAE, on October 6.
The Football Association initially allocated six aircraft to transport UAE supporters to Jeddah but decided to increase the number to 12 after what it described as a significant response from fans seeking to attend the final.
The move is expected to give the UAE a sizeable travelling support for one of the biggest matches in the Gulf football calendar.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia booked their places in the final after coming through tense semi-final encounters in Jeddah on Saturday.
Tuesday’s match will pit the UAE against the tournament hosts in front of what is expected to be a large crowd at Alinma Stadium.
The UAE Football Association has made booking available for supporters seeking seats on the special flights to Jeddah, according to an announcement carried by Sharjah News.
The increased flight capacity underscores the level of interest surrounding the all-Gulf final as UAE supporters prepare to travel in numbers in the hope of seeing their national side lift the Gulf Cup.