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UAE doubles fan flights to 12 for Gulf Cup final against Saudi Arabia

Extra flights added after surge in demand from fans travelling to Jeddah

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE doubles fan flights to 12 for Gulf Cup final against Saudi Arabia

Dubai: The UAE Football Association has doubled the number of special flights carrying supporters to Jeddah from six to 12 following strong demand from fans eager to back the national team in the Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final against hosts Saudi Arabia.

The additional flights were announced ahead of Tuesday’s title showdown at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where the two Gulf rivals will battle for the regional crown.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm Saudi time, or 10pm in the UAE, on October 6.

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The Football Association initially allocated six aircraft to transport UAE supporters to Jeddah but decided to increase the number to 12 after what it described as a significant response from fans seeking to attend the final.

The move is expected to give the UAE a sizeable travelling support for one of the biggest matches in the Gulf football calendar.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia booked their places in the final after coming through tense semi-final encounters in Jeddah on Saturday.

Tuesday’s match will pit the UAE against the tournament hosts in front of what is expected to be a large crowd at Alinma Stadium.

The UAE Football Association has made booking available for supporters seeking seats on the special flights to Jeddah, according to an announcement carried by Sharjah News.

The increased flight capacity underscores the level of interest surrounding the all-Gulf final as UAE supporters prepare to travel in numbers in the hope of seeing their national side lift the Gulf Cup.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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