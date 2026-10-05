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“We have to play better”: Dalic’s message to UAE ahead of Gulf Cup final

The UAE head coach wants more from his team despite reaching the Gulf Cup final

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Dalic wants more from his UAE side as they prepare for the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup
Dalic wants more from his UAE side as they prepare for the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup

Dubai: Zlatko Dalic has made an immediate impact since taking charge of the UAE national football team, guiding them to the Gulf Cup final. But despite being pleased with his side’s progress, the Croatian insists there is still plenty of room for improvement and has challenged his players to raise their level against Saudi Arabia.

The UAE booked their place in Tuesday night’s Gulf Cup final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Oman, with Ousmane Camara’s 22nd-minute header proving decisive.

Dalic's side had chances to extend their lead after the break, but Nicolas Gimenez saw his penalty saved as Oman threatened to find a way back into the contest.

Although Dalic was pleased to see his side reach the final, he admitted they will need to “perform better” against Saudi Arabia.

“We did not play our best match and missed some chances, particularly the penalty, but the most important thing for us is qualifying for the final,” Dalic said.

“The match did not go as I expected, but my team and my players secured the win, and that is what matters most. I believe we can perform better, improve our style of play and create more chances. Our performance in the final will be better,” he added.

Dalic’s appointment as UAE head coach in August was a major statement of intent from the UAE Football Association.

The Croatian arrived with an impressive international pedigree, having guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and third place at the 2022 tournament, while his previous spell with Al Ain had already given him an understanding of UAE football.

His first major challenge has come at the Gulf Cup in Saudi Arabia. Despite only recently taking charge, the experienced Croatian has guided his side through the tournament and into Tuesday’s final, giving him an early opportunity to deliver silverware and build momentum with the national team.

The UAE have enjoyed an impressive run to the final, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. They opened with a 4-0 win over Yeman, before securing a 3-0 victory over Bahrain and then a 1-1 draw to finish top of their group.

Dalic’s side then produced a disciplined performance to edge past Oman in the semi-final, setting up a final showdown with hosts Saudi Arabia.

The host nation secured their place in the final by beating Qatar 3-2 on penalties after the match ended goalless following extra time.

Saudi Arabia will have the backing of a packed home stadium in Jeddah, making the challenge even greater for the UAE, something with Dalic recognises.

He said: “Saudi Arabia are a strong team and will play in front of their home fans, so it will be a very difficult match.

“I expect a tough encounter and a stadium packed with supporters. We have great respect for the Saudi team.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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