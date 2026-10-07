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Saudi Arabia clinch 27th Arabian Gulf Cup

UAE's spirited run ends as Saudi Arabia triumphs in Jeddah final

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Saudi Arabia are Gulf Cup champions again.
Saudi Arabia are Gulf Cup champions again.
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Saudi Arabia are Gulf Cup champions again.

They lifted the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah on Tuesday, ending a wait of more than two decades for another regional title. A long 22-year-wait is over for them.

The final against the UAE was played at King Abdullah Sports City, with Saudi Arabia winning 2-0 in front of their home supporters.

Both goals came in the first half.

Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute when his effort from the edge of the box took a deflection and wrong footed UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

Just three minutes later, Firas Al Buraikan doubled the lead with a low left footed finish.

Saudi Arabia protected their advantage from there to secure their fourth Gulf Cup title.

For the UAE, reaching the final itself had been an encouraging run. Zlatko Dalic's side topped Group B before beating Oman 1-0 in the semi final to reach their first Gulf Cup final since 2018.

Saudi Arabia had booked their place in the final after edging Qatar 3-2 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes in the semi final.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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