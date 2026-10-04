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UAE fan flights sell out in under 10 minutes for Gulf Cup final against Saudi Arabia

UAE fans rush to secure seats for Gulf Cup showdown with Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE football team
UAE football team
AFP

Abu Dhabi: Seats on six chartered flights carrying UAE supporters to Jeddah for the Arabian Gulf Cup final against Saudi Arabia were snapped up in less than 10 minutes on Sunday.  

The UAE Football Association had arranged six aircraft to take supporters to the Saudi city for Tuesday’s Gulf Cup 27 final, part of an effort to ensure a strong Emirati presence in the stands for one of the region’s biggest football fixtures. 

Registration opened at 1pm UAE time on Sunday, but demand quickly overwhelmed the available allocation. Within less than 10 minutes, all seats set aside for supporters had been taken.

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The rush for seats comes after the UAE secured a place in the final with a 1-0 victory over Oman in Jeddah on Saturday. The result sent the national side into its first Gulf Cup final since 2018. 

Saudi Arabia booked its place after defeating Qatar 3-2 on penalties following a goalless semi-final, setting up a final between the tournament hosts and the UAE. 

The UAE and Saudi Arabia will meet on Tuesday, 6 October, at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm UAE time.

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