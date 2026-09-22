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30,000 free tickets reportedly distributed for Saudi Arabia's opening Gulf Cup match

Holiday Inn Jeddah Gate becomes hub for mass free ticket distribution

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Saudi supporters cheer during the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Final football match between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha
Saudi supporters cheer during the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Final football match between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reportedly started distributing free tickets for their opening match of the 27th edition of Arabian Gulf Cup after fans raised concerns over ticket prices and the expected turnout at the tournament opener in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia will face Kuwait at Alinma Stadium, also known as the Jewel, on Wednesday in the opening match of the tournament. The fixture also falls on Saudi National Day, adding to the significance of the occasion for the hosts.

The tournament organisers had initially put tickets for the opening match across several price categories, with standard tickets ranging from 45 to 120 Saudi riyals, while premium options were priced higher.

The prices prompted criticism from Saudi fans on social media, with supporters questioning the cost of attending the match, particularly towards the end of the month.

Some argued that tickets should have been capped at around 50 SAR (Dh 48.85) since prices were reportedly around 127 SAR (Dh 124) for seats in the front sections, 102 SAR (Dh 99.65) around the corners and 75 SAR (Dh 73.28) behind the goals.

Nevertheless, now fans can enter the stadium for free. According to Saudi journalist Khalid Al Olyan, more than 30,000 tickets are still available. One of the major reasons for the ticket distribution is to celebrate the Saudi National Day, which is on the same day as the opening match.

The registration for the free tickets was also announced by the official channel of Saudi national team fans.

The free tickets have now reportedly been made available to the Saudi public at the Holiday Inn Jeddah Gate. Distribution is scheduled from 4:30pm to 11:30pm local time on September 22.

Gulf Cup 27 will feature eight teams competing across 15 matches in Jeddah from September 23 to October 6. Kuwait remains the country with most wins (10) while host nation Saudi Arabia have three to their name.

United Arab Emirates have won it twice, hoping to win their first Arabian Gulf Cup since 2013.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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