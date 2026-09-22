Nevertheless, now fans can enter the stadium for free. According to Saudi journalist Khalid Al Olyan, more than 30,000 tickets are still available. One of the major reasons for the ticket distribution is to celebrate the Saudi National Day, which is on the same day as the opening match.

Some argued that tickets should have been capped at around 50 SAR (Dh 48.85) since prices were reportedly around 127 SAR (Dh 124) for seats in the front sections, 102 SAR (Dh 99.65) around the corners and 75 SAR (Dh 73.28) behind the goals.

Saudi Arabia will face Kuwait at Alinma Stadium, also known as the Jewel, on Wednesday in the opening match of the tournament. The fixture also falls on Saudi National Day, adding to the significance of the occasion for the hosts.

Gulf Cup 27 will feature eight teams competing across 15 matches in Jeddah from September 23 to October 6. Kuwait remains the country with most wins (10) while host nation Saudi Arabia have three to their name.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.