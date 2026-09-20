Military aircraft, naval vessels and fireworks headline nationwide celebrations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will stage airshows, naval displays, military parades and fireworks across the Kingdom to mark the Kingdom's 96th National Day, with celebrations culminating in fireworks over nine cities on Wednesday, September 23, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said.
The nationwide programme, organised by the GEA in cooperation with government and private sector entities, began in Jeddah on Friday with a three day airshow running through Sunday, September 20.
The Jeddah display brings together the Royal Saudi Air Force and Saudi Falcons aerobatic team, alongside a Saudia Boeing 787-9 and a flyadeal Airbus A320neo.
Riyadh will host the main National Day show on September 22 and 23, starting at 4pm, with the event broadcast live on Saudi television. Gates will open at 2pm.
The Royal Guard will stage a guard of honour procession accompanied by a military band, while the Ministry of National Guard will participate with helicopter formations.
Security Aviation will lead part of the aerial display with a helicopter carrying the Saudi flag. Riyadh Air will also take part with a Boeing 787, while the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Border Guard and Aviation Club will have dedicated pavilions at the event site in Malham.
In Jeddah, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces will stage displays involving several vessels along the Red Sea coast.
The Border Guard will hold land and maritime parades at ROSHN Waterfront in Jeddah, alongside events in Yanbu, Abha and Al Birk.
Celebrations will continue after National Day in the Eastern Province, with Al Khobar Waterfront hosting airshows on September 26 and 27 at 4:30pm. The displays will include military aircraft and the first participation by Aloula Aviation.
At 9pm on September 23, fireworks will illuminate the skies over Riyadh, Al Khobar, Medina, Jeddah, Hail, Arar, Al Baha, Tabuk and Buraidah.