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Saudi National Day 2026 to bring airshows, naval displays and fireworks across Kingdom

Military aircraft, naval vessels and fireworks headline nationwide celebrations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi National Day 2026to light up Saudi Arabia with airshows, naval displays, parades and fireworks across nine cities on September 23.
Saudi National Day 2026to light up Saudi Arabia with airshows, naval displays, parades and fireworks across nine cities on September 23.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia will stage airshows, naval displays, military parades and fireworks across the Kingdom to mark the Kingdom's 96th National Day, with celebrations culminating in fireworks over nine cities on Wednesday, September 23, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said.

The nationwide programme, organised by the GEA in cooperation with government and private sector entities, began in Jeddah on Friday with a three day airshow running through Sunday, September 20.

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The Jeddah display brings together the Royal Saudi Air Force and Saudi Falcons aerobatic team, alongside a Saudia Boeing 787-9 and a flyadeal Airbus A320neo.

Riyadh will host the main National Day show on September 22 and 23, starting at 4pm, with the event broadcast live on Saudi television. Gates will open at 2pm.

The Royal Guard will stage a guard of honour procession accompanied by a military band, while the Ministry of National Guard will participate with helicopter formations.

Security Aviation will lead part of the aerial display with a helicopter carrying the Saudi flag. Riyadh Air will also take part with a Boeing 787, while the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Border Guard and Aviation Club will have dedicated pavilions at the event site in Malham.

In Jeddah, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces will stage displays involving several vessels along the Red Sea coast.

The Border Guard will hold land and maritime parades at ROSHN Waterfront in Jeddah, alongside events in Yanbu, Abha and Al Birk.

Celebrations will continue after National Day in the Eastern Province, with Al Khobar Waterfront hosting airshows on September 26 and 27 at 4:30pm. The displays will include military aircraft and the first participation by Aloula Aviation.

At 9pm on September 23, fireworks will illuminate the skies over Riyadh, Al Khobar, Medina, Jeddah, Hail, Arar, Al Baha, Tabuk and Buraidah.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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