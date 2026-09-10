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Saudi Arabia announces September 23 National Day holiday for private sector

Ministry says paid holiday will also apply to employees in the non-profit sector

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources announced September 23, 2026 as an official National Day holiday for workers in private and non-profit organisations.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources announced September 23, 2026 as an official National Day holiday for workers in private and non-profit organisations.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, September 23, an official holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors to mark the Kingdom’s 96th National Day, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said.

The ministry said in a statement on its official X account that the holiday falls on Rabi Al Thani 12, 1448 AH, corresponding to September 23, 2026.

It said the decision is in line with article 24 of the Executive Regulations of the Labour Law and called on all employers to comply with the mechanism stipulated in the second paragraph of the article.

The announcement confirms the National Day holiday arrangements for workers across private companies and non-profit organisations in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia celebrates National Day on September 23 each year, marking the unification of the Kingdom by its founder, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, in 1932.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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