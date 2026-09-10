Ministry says paid holiday will also apply to employees in the non-profit sector
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, September 23, an official holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors to mark the Kingdom’s 96th National Day, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said.
The ministry said in a statement on its official X account that the holiday falls on Rabi Al Thani 12, 1448 AH, corresponding to September 23, 2026.
It said the decision is in line with article 24 of the Executive Regulations of the Labour Law and called on all employers to comply with the mechanism stipulated in the second paragraph of the article.
The announcement confirms the National Day holiday arrangements for workers across private companies and non-profit organisations in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia celebrates National Day on September 23 each year, marking the unification of the Kingdom by its founder, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, in 1932.