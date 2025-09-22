GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia marks 95th National Day with fireworks, air shows in 14 cities

This year’s theme ‘Our Pride Lies in Our Nature’ highlights Saudi heritage and environment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
3 MIN READ
A helicopter flies over with a giant Saudi flag during an air show marking Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day celebrations in Riyadh on September 23, 2023.
A helicopter flies over with a giant Saudi flag during an air show marking Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day celebrations in Riyadh on September 23, 2023.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia will celebrate its 95th National Day on Tuesday with a six-day programme of nationwide festivities that include aerial and naval displays and fireworks across 14 cities, as well as cultural events showcasing the Kingdom’s heritage and identity.

The annual occasion is an official public holiday commemorating the 1932 decree issued by the Kingdom’s founder King Abdulaziz that united the regions of Najd and Hejaz under the name of Saudi Arabia.

This year’s celebration will take place under the theme Our Pride Lies in Our Nature”, reflecting Saudi cultural heritage and natural environment. The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said the theme embodies the authentic traits Saudis are known for — generosity, ambition, courage, dignity, and hospitality — qualities that have long defined the Saudi citizen as a symbol of pride and honour.

It also emphasises the ambitious vision that drives the people of the Kingdom toward achievements and the building of a future aligned with the aspirations of the nation and its citizens,” GEA said.

The celebrations will be marked by fireworks, drone shows, and aerial displays by the Saudi Hawks in major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Cultural performances, traditional dances, and exhibitions will also feature prominently.

National Day has become one of the country’s most widely celebrated occasions, with landmarks lit in green, crowds waving Saudi flags, and citizens and residents alike donning national colours in displays of unity and pride.

Aerobatic formations

Military aircraft will streak across the skies in aerobatic formations, while frigates and patrol boats mount naval shows along the coasts.

A land parade featuring military vehicles and marching bands will further underscore the Kingdom’s strength and pageantry. The spectacles are being coordinated with the Royal Guard, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the National Guard, Saudi airlines, and broadcasters, who will air the events live.

The highlight for many will be Tuesday night’s synchronized fireworks at 9pm, illuminating skies from Riyadh to Jeddah and Dammam, and from Medina to Najran.

Each city has chosen landmark sites for the shows: Riyadh’s Binban Historic Area, Jeddah’s Art Promenade and Yacht Club, Dammam’s waterfront, and Medina’s King Fahd Central Park, among others. Displays will last up to seven minutes, filling the night with bursts of colour and light.

Cultural and heritage events

In parallel, the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra) will stage more than 40 cultural and heritage events throughout the week. The program includes art exhibitions, traditional performances, musical concerts, and family-friendly heritage experiences. In Ithra’s gardens, fireworks, light, and music will merge in an immersive celebration of national identity.

Officials say the events are designed not only to entertain but also to highlight Saudi Arabia’s cultural diversity and its vision for unity. “From north to south, east to west, the National Day celebrations will embody the Kingdom’s authentic traditions and aspirations,” organisers said in a statement.

The 95th anniversary comes as Saudi Arabia continues to project a new narrative at home and abroad — blending cultural pride, heritage, and modernisation into a single, sweeping display of national cohesion.

National Day was first celebrated in 1965 under the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and has become a permanent holiday since 2005 following a royal decree by the late King Abdullah.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia braces for days of thunderstorms

Saudi Arabia braces for days of thunderstorms

1m read
Citizens and residents will celebrate over the coming week with events paying homage to the Kingdom’s heritage, art and culture. Above, Saudi and expat bikers wave national flags as they ride their motorcycles around the capital Riyadh during a parade to mark the Saudi national day.

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday for National Day

1m read
Projects such as the New Murabba Stadium will create a new generation of high-traffic visitor destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's mall owners need to change their focus

2m read
Saudi Arabia has been committing massive funding into infra and public services. This is all feeding into the demand for property from resident Saudis and GCC nationals.

Saudi home demand booms even before new rule change

3m read