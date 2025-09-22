Saudi Arabia marks 95th National Day with fireworks, air shows in 14 cities

This year’s theme ‘Our Pride Lies in Our Nature’ highlights Saudi heritage and environment
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will celebrate its 95th National Day on Tuesday with a six-day programme of nationwide festivities that include aerial and naval displays and fireworks across 14 cities, as well as cultural events showcasing the Kingdom’s heritage and identity.
The annual occasion is an official public holiday commemorating the 1932 decree issued by the Kingdom’s founder King Abdulaziz that united the regions of Najd and Hejaz under the name of Saudi Arabia.
This year’s celebration will take place under the theme “Our Pride Lies in Our Nature”, reflecting Saudi cultural heritage and natural environment. The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said the theme embodies the authentic traits Saudis are known for — generosity, ambition, courage, dignity, and hospitality — qualities that have long defined the Saudi citizen as a symbol of pride and honour.
It also emphasises the ambitious vision that drives the people of the Kingdom toward achievements and the building of a future aligned with the aspirations of the nation and its citizens,” GEA said.
The celebrations will be marked by fireworks, drone shows, and aerial displays by the Saudi Hawks in major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Cultural performances, traditional dances, and exhibitions will also feature prominently.
National Day has become one of the country’s most widely celebrated occasions, with landmarks lit in green, crowds waving Saudi flags, and citizens and residents alike donning national colours in displays of unity and pride.
Military aircraft will streak across the skies in aerobatic formations, while frigates and patrol boats mount naval shows along the coasts.
A land parade featuring military vehicles and marching bands will further underscore the Kingdom’s strength and pageantry. The spectacles are being coordinated with the Royal Guard, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the National Guard, Saudi airlines, and broadcasters, who will air the events live.
The highlight for many will be Tuesday night’s synchronized fireworks at 9pm, illuminating skies from Riyadh to Jeddah and Dammam, and from Medina to Najran.
Each city has chosen landmark sites for the shows: Riyadh’s Binban Historic Area, Jeddah’s Art Promenade and Yacht Club, Dammam’s waterfront, and Medina’s King Fahd Central Park, among others. Displays will last up to seven minutes, filling the night with bursts of colour and light.
In parallel, the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra) will stage more than 40 cultural and heritage events throughout the week. The program includes art exhibitions, traditional performances, musical concerts, and family-friendly heritage experiences. In Ithra’s gardens, fireworks, light, and music will merge in an immersive celebration of national identity.
Officials say the events are designed not only to entertain but also to highlight Saudi Arabia’s cultural diversity and its vision for unity. “From north to south, east to west, the National Day celebrations will embody the Kingdom’s authentic traditions and aspirations,” organisers said in a statement.
The 95th anniversary comes as Saudi Arabia continues to project a new narrative at home and abroad — blending cultural pride, heritage, and modernisation into a single, sweeping display of national cohesion.
National Day was first celebrated in 1965 under the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and has become a permanent holiday since 2005 following a royal decree by the late King Abdullah.
