Celebration of Saudi National Day at Jumeirah Beach Residences in Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai - The President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the kingdom’s 89th National Day.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Salman.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; tweeted a congratulation message to King Salman and Saudi people.

Saying "We congratulate the Saudi people on their glorious national day, accelarated achievements, the leadership that initiates and the competencies that compete towards the best. We also congratulate the Saudi King and his Crown prince on their people who support and are loyal to them. One billion and half Muslim do appreciate Saudi service of the Holy sites."