A host of Arab music stars will perform free shows across Dubai to mark the 89th Saudi National Day on September 23.

Celebrations begin on September 19 with a concert by the Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi at City Walk. The next day, on September 20, Emirati singer Shamma Hamdan will take the stage at La Mer.

On September 21, Saudi singers Ismail Mubarak and Ramy Abdallah will perform at The Dubai Mall, and Yemini singer Fouad AbdelWahad will take the stage on September 22, also at The Dubai Mall.

Fireworks will also go off across the city between September 21 and 23 at The Beach in JBR, The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Festival City Mall.