Dubai: Thursday, November 3 is UAE Flag Day.
The UAE flag was raised on December 2, 1971, for the first time by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan to mark the country’s union.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called upon Emiratis to celebrate Flag Day on November 3.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted to his 10.9 million followers to raise the nation’s flag in celebration of the flag day.
The flag consists of four colours — green, white, black and red — which together represent the unity of Arabs.
The flag was designed by a young Emirati, Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, after seeing an advertisement about a competition for designing it. He later went on to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
What do the colours mean?
Red
Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage. The vertical red band can also be interpreted as binding all the other meanings together in unity.
Green
Green represents hope, joy, optimism and love. It can also symbolise the country’s prosperity.
White
White represents peace and honesty. White is the purest colour, and is interpreted by some to symbolise cleanliness.
Black
Contrary to popular belief, the black band does not represent oil. It stands for the defeat of enemies, and also strength of mind.
Traditions
On this day, Emiratis across the UAE will sing the country’s national anthem.