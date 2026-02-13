Prime Video releases every episode in both noir monochrome and vivid colour
Dubai: Nicolas Cage is back as Spider-Noir, one of the most anticipated superhero series, and it comes with a viewing choice that no Marvel project has ever offered before.
Spider-Noir, the upcoming Prime Video series starring Nicolas Cage, marks a genuinely historic moment for fans of the web-slinger. It will be the first live-action Spider-Man television series since The Amazing Spider-Man, which aired on CBS from 1977 to 1979. Nearly five decades have passed since Peter Parker last swung across a television screen, and the wait has produced something that looks rather extraordinary.
The show arrives on Prime Video this May, set in the gritty streets, nightclubs and shadowy alleyways of 1933 New York. The trailer for the series was released in black and white yesterday. This is not the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man most fans grew up with. This is a world-weary detective in a trench coat, chasing down criminals through the fog of the Great Depression era.
Here is where Spider-Noir does something genuinely clever. Prime Video will release two versions of every single episode simultaneously: one in black and white, and one in full colour. Viewers can choose whichever version they prefer, or indeed watch both.
Speaking to Esquire, Cage explained the thinking behind the decision. "The truth is, they both work and they're beautiful for different reasons," he said. "The colour is super saturated and gorgeous. I think teenage viewers will appreciate the colour, but I also want them to have the option. If they want to experience the concept in black and white, maybe that would instil some interest in them to look at earlier movies and enjoy that as an art form as well."
It is a remarkably thoughtful creative decision. The Noir genre is almost a century old, and its iconic black and white visual style is deeply embedded in its identity. Offering a colour version ensures the show remains accessible to younger audiences who might be less familiar with classic cinema (back when all the movies were in black and white), whilst the black and white option honours the roots of cinema and delivers a 1930s experience.
For those unfamiliar with the character, Spider-Man Noir first captured mainstream attention in Sony's animated masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where Cage voiced the character to considerable acclaim. His absence in the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, was noticed immediately by fans.
This darker, grittier version of Spider-Man ditches most of the familiar elements of the classic character whilst keeping the essence of who Peter Parker fundamentally is. In a conversation with ComicBook, Cage described why the character resonates so deeply with him. "It's a character that lends itself to channelling some of my favourite noir movie stars," he said. "Spider-Man, for me, is the coolest superhero. I think to have that combined with a noir, like 1930s golden age movie star attitude, makes it one of the most exciting of all the superhero characters."
He drew particular inspiration from classic Hollywood icons such as Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney and Edward G. Robinson, whose distinctive vocal rhythms and on-screen presence he has channelled into his performance.
The series is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo behind the Spider-Verse animated films, with Oren Uziel serving as showrunner. The supporting cast is equally impressive, featuring Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Karen Rodriguez. Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson has been cast as the main villain, which promises some genuinely compelling screen time opposite Cage.
Classic Spider-Man characters including Black Cat, Sandman and Silvermane have all received 1930s makeovers, reimagined as femme fatales, fall guys and racketeers in keeping with the era's criminal underworld aesthetic.
Eight episodes have been greenlit for the first season, with strong early reception suggesting more could well follow. Viewers in the UAE can stream Spider-Noir on Prime Video starting 27 May 2026.
Spider-Noir represents something genuinely fresh in an era when superhero fatigue is a very real concern for studios.
Whether you choose to watch in the silvery monochrome of a 1930s detective thriller or the vivid saturated colour of a pulp fiction paperback, one thing seems clear: Nicolas Cage's return to the role he made his own is going to be worth every moment.
