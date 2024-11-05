Manchester: A majority of Manchester United fans favour building a new stadium rather than redeveloping Old Trafford, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

Of 50,000 United season ticket holders, club members and executive club members polled, 52 per cent said they preferred the idea of a new facility, while 31% supported the redevelopment of one of the most recognisable stadiums in world football. Another 17% were undecided.

United’s cross-city neighbours Manchester City left their Maine Road stadium in 2003 to move into the new City of Manchester Stadium, but Premier League rivals Liverpool have redeveloped their Anfield home.

United released artist’s images in September of a potential Old Trafford regeneration project and have indicated that a new stadium could be part of a multi-billion-pound redevelopment project.

The club’s owners are considering options in conjunction with the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which includes former United defender Gary Neville and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe among its members.

Discussions on building new stadium

The Daily Telegraph has reported that a final decision on which option to choose is likely to be taken in the first half of 2025.

The Task Force is understood to have focused its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping Old Trafford.

Rick McGagh, United’s director of fan engagement, said: “We know how important our home is to fans and we need to listen to them and gain all their views and insights in order to develop the world-class stadium they deserve.