Gulf News FPL tips: Replacements for injured Saka and Palmer

Semenyo (£7.2m) leads the pack after a blistering start to new season
Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer have left FPL managers scrambling for Gameweek 3. While Palmer should return after the international break, Saka's hamstring problem forces immediate transfers.
Here are the standout replacement options.
Antoine Semenyo (£7.2m) leads the pack after a blistering start - two goals and an assist already. His shot volume and chance creation look sustainable, and Bournemouth's fixture swing favours him with Tottenham, Brighton, and Newcastle coming up. A solid mid-price differential.
Brennan Johnson (£7.1m) has attacking returns in both games so far, though rotation remains a concern in Tottenham's deep squad. Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) offers better value - he's created the most chances among all midfielders and features heavily on set pieces.
Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) has three attacking returns under Arne Slot and looks sharp in Liverpool's system. Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) - now listed as a forward - boasts excellent underlying numbers despite blanking. His home fixture against Burnley could be the breakthrough moment.
Jack Grealish (£6.5m) hit the ground running at Everton with two assists on debut. Fixtures against Wolves and West Ham offer immediate appeal, though consistent minutes aren't guaranteed.
Each option carries risk, but with Saka and Palmer's ownership so high, finding the right replacement could prove decisive in early season rankings.
