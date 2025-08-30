GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Gulf News FPL tips: Replacements for injured Saka and Palmer

Semenyo (£7.2m) leads the pack after a blistering start to new season

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Bournemouth's Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring their first goal in the English Premier League match against Liverpool.
Bournemouth's Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring their first goal in the English Premier League match against Liverpool.
AFP

Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer have left FPL managers scrambling for Gameweek 3. While Palmer should return after the international break, Saka's hamstring problem forces immediate transfers.

Here are the standout replacement options.

Semenyo: The form pick

Antoine Semenyo (£7.2m) leads the pack after a blistering start - two goals and an assist already. His shot volume and chance creation look sustainable, and Bournemouth's fixture swing favours him with Tottenham, Brighton, and Newcastle coming up. A solid mid-price differential.

Spurs double act

Brennan Johnson (£7.1m) has attacking returns in both games so far, though rotation remains a concern in Tottenham's deep squad. Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) offers better value - he's created the most chances among all midfielders and features heavily on set pieces.

 Premium alternatives

Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) has three attacking returns under Arne Slot and looks sharp in Liverpool's system. Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) - now listed as a forward - boasts excellent underlying numbers despite blanking. His home fixture against Burnley could be the breakthrough moment.

The differential option

Jack Grealish (£6.5m) hit the ground running at Everton with two assists on debut. Fixtures against Wolves and West Ham offer immediate appeal, though consistent minutes aren't guaranteed.

Each option carries risk, but with Saka and Palmer's ownership so high, finding the right replacement could prove decisive in early season rankings.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballpremier league

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Matheus Cunha, Eliezer Mayenda and Pape Matar Sarr

FPL tips: Three differential picks to help your team

2m read
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah pays a tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring his side's fourth goal in the Premier League opener against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday.

Talking points: Liverpool's win in season opener

3m read
Get ready for the Gulf News Fantasy League during the English Premier League season 2025-26.

Get started: Join the Gulf News Fantasy Premier League

2m read
If someone goes out of their way, if the moment feels deserving, by all means, tip. But let it be a gesture, not a price tag.

Tipping may seem harmless. It rarely stays that way

3m read