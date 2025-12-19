Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi and Emirates Society of Ophthalmology sign strategic partnership agreement

MOU is to address regional eye health challenges together
Dr Sheikha Noura Al Qassimi, President of ESO, captured the essence of this alignment during the signing: “This partnership represents a significant milestone for the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology and reflects our shared commitment with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute to advancing ophthalmic education, clinical excellence, and innovation across the UAE.”
“Through this strategic healthcare partnership, we are establishing a robust platform for collaboration in scientific programming, professional training, and knowledge exchange; supporting clinicians, strengthening clinical standards, and contributing to the sustainable advancement of eye care throughout the Emirates,” she concluded.
The agreement extends beyond conferences to include joint efforts in best practices, public awareness campaigns, and opportunities for Emirati students and residents to engage with Bascom Palmer's global faculty and facilities.
The CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, Dr. Zain Kenderian MD, MBA, emphasized the broader impact: “This collaboration marks a milestone for ophthalmic education and professional development in the UAE. Together with ESO, we are committed to elevating training, research, and clinical excellence for the benefit of physicians, residents, and the wider community. This MOU is the beginning of a long-term journey to advance eye care in the region.”
A joint committee will oversee implementation, ensuring initiatives deliver tangible results. Suhail Jaffar Al Zarouni, founder of August Medical, USA, and board Chairman of Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi, highlighted the practical commitment: “Working hand-in-hand with ESO allows us to bring Miami's pioneering faculty and research directly to UAE professionals - creating lasting impact through shared knowledge and best practices.”
The ceremony concluded with optimism, as both sides expressed confidence that this partnership will inspire further progress in addressing regional eye health challenges, from diabetic retinopathy to pediatric care.
This collaboration aligns with the UAE's growing role as a hub for medical excellence, blending international expertise with local priorities to benefit patients across the Emirates.
