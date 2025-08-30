GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

From Cyprus to Kazakhstan: Underdogs shake up Champions League draw

The crazy journeys of this season’s Champions League debutants

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Bodo/Glimt players celebrate scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League second-leg play-off football match against Sturm Graz at the Woerthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria on August 26, 2025.
Bodo/Glimt players celebrate scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League second-leg play-off football match against Sturm Graz at the Woerthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria on August 26, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: You know what I love about football? Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the beautiful game throws up something that makes you fall in love all over again. This Champions League season is one of those moments. The draw is out — and some of the clashes are pure fantasy.

Four clubs are living their wildest dreams right now. Pafos from Cyprus, Bodo/Glimt from way up north in Norway, the mad lads from Kazakhstan’s FC Kairat Almaty, and Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise have all somehow made it to the big stage. And their stories are incredible.

The Kazakhs who made Real Madrid book their longest flight

Let’s start with the most surreal. FC Kairat Almaty are in the Champions League. Kazakhstan is in the Champions League. And it happened because a 21-year-old keeper, Temirlan Anarbekov, had the game of his life against Celtic in a penalty shootout.

He saved three penalties. Three! Imagine the scenes in Almaty that night.

Now here’s the crazy part — mighty Real Madrid will have to fly over 12 hours to play a football match in Kazakhstan.

And Kairat themselves face nearly 7,000km trips to Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal. The stuff of dreams for debutants.

The Norwegians who climbed from nowhere in eight years

Bodo/Glimt’s story is pure football magic. Eight years ago, they were stuck in Norway’s second division. Now they’re set to host Tottenham Hotspur, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, and Juventus.

They climbed step by step: first the Conference League, then the Europa League, and now the Champions League.

Spurs fans know them well — the sides have met before. And their trip to Istanbul to face Galatasaray will be epic.

Cyprus gets its Hollywood moment

Pafos FC are living in a football fantasy. They’ve got Bayern Munich coming to Cyprus — the same Bayern that steamroll most of the Bundesliga.

But that’s not all. They’re off to Turin to face Juventus, then to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea. And here’s the twist: David Luiz is back at Stamford Bridge, but this time in a Pafos shirt. The curly-haired Brazilian who once won the Champions League with Chelsea returns in the most unexpected subplot.

They’ll also face fellow debutants Kairat Almaty. Two debutants meeting in the Champions League. Football is absolutely mad, isn't it?

The Belgians living the dream

Union Saint-Gilloise must be pinching themselves. They have drawn Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano — two of the most intimidating stages in world football. And, these Belgian underdogs are going to walk out there like they belong.

At home, they will host Inter Milan and Newcastle. For their fans, these are dream nights, the kind you imagine as a kid.

The record books will log the results, but they won’t capture the magic. For that, you’ll have to watch it unfold.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballChampions League

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UEFA Champions League final kick-off moved early for 2025-26 season

Champions League final kick-off time brought forward

1m read
Saudi Pro League football club Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a friendly against FC Toulouse in Groedig, Austria.

Ronaldo’s new chapter headlines Saudi league kick-off

2m read
Saudi Pro League football club Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring against FC Toulouse during a friendly in Groedig, Austria.

A look at Ronaldo's Al Nassr line-up in new season

1m read
Mohamed Salah

Salah questions 'farewell' to former Palestine player

2m read