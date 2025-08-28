GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Champions League final kick-off time brought forward

The 2026 final will be played at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, May 30

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
UEFA Champions League final kick-off moved early for 2025-26 season
UEFA Champions League final kick-off moved early for 2025-26 season

Lausanne: The final of this season's Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6pm local time rather than 9pm to "enhance the matchday experience", Uefa announced on Thursday.

The 2026 final will be played at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, May 30.

"An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics," said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with Uefa.

Unlike the Europa League and Conference League finals, which are played in midweek, the Champions League showpiece has been held on Saturdays since 2010.

"While a 21:00 CET kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish -- regardless of extra time or penalties," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Paris Saint-Germain won their maiden European Cup in last season's final, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Liverpool fans display a banner to pay tribute to Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota ahead of the English FA Community Shield match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool begin new era, inspired by Jota’s impact

4m read
Mohamed Salah

Salah questions 'farewell' to former Palestine player

2m read
Sharjah clothing warehouse blaze brought under control

Sharjah clothing warehouse blaze brought under control

1m read
Chelsea forward Joao Felix

Joao Felix likely to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

1m read