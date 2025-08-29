GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Argentina kick off Kerala build-up with Pushpa moves

Viral promo fuels excitement as Messi and world champions prepare for historic visit

Last updated:
A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
2 MIN READ
Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez doing the Pushpa moves in the promotional video released by the Argentina Football Association.
AFA/X

Dubai: Argentina have begun their preparations for their historic visit to Kerala — and they are doing it in style. In a promotional video released on social media, the Albiceleste’s goalkeeper Emi Martinez sets the tone by mimicking the famous Pushpa dance move before signing off with the line: “Finally, champions are coming to Kerala.”

The clip, produced as part of Argentina’s marketing campaign for the November tour, has already gone viral among Indian football fans, further stoking anticipation for what is being billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Kerala readying for the champions

The Kerala Football Association (KFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) are continuing to finalise details, with the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram expected to host the world champions. Security, hospitality and crowd management are top priorities for the state government, which is bracing for a massive turnout.

Officials say the match will be more than just a sporting contest — it will be a full-scale cultural celebration. Plans include live music, entertainment and fan zones, creating a festival atmosphere to welcome the world champions and their captain Lionel Messi.

A special moment for Kerala’s fans

For decades, Kerala’s football culture has been intertwined with Argentina’s, from the days of Diego Maradona to the modern era of Messi. Streets and villages across the state are already adorned with Argentina flags and murals, and the excitement is expected to reach fever pitch as the match draws closer.

This is not just about football — it’s about emotion,” said a senior KFA official. “Generations of fans here have idolised Argentina. Seeing Messi play in Kerala will be history.”

Messi’s twilight chapter

Messi, who will turn 39 next year, recently described Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Buenos Aires as “a very, very special” game, hinting it could be his last at home in a qualifier. With every international appearance now carrying a sense of farewell, Kerala’s fans know they could be witnessing one of his final chapters in person.

That sentiment adds extra weight to the November clash. Whether the rival turns out to be Angola, an Asian side or another invited opponent, it hardly matters. For Kerala, the match is about finally seeing Messi and Argentina in the flesh — and celebrating football as only this state knows how.

A.K.S. Satish
A.K.S. SatishSports Editor
From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.
