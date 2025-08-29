Watch: Argentina kick off Kerala build-up with Pushpa moves

Viral promo fuels excitement as Messi and world champions prepare for historic visit
Dubai: Argentina have begun their preparations for their historic visit to Kerala — and they are doing it in style. In a promotional video released on social media, the Albiceleste’s goalkeeper Emi Martinez sets the tone by mimicking the famous Pushpa dance move before signing off with the line: “Finally, champions are coming to Kerala.”
The clip, produced as part of Argentina’s marketing campaign for the November tour, has already gone viral among Indian football fans, further stoking anticipation for what is being billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event.
The Kerala Football Association (KFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) are continuing to finalise details, with the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram expected to host the world champions. Security, hospitality and crowd management are top priorities for the state government, which is bracing for a massive turnout.
Officials say the match will be more than just a sporting contest — it will be a full-scale cultural celebration. Plans include live music, entertainment and fan zones, creating a festival atmosphere to welcome the world champions and their captain Lionel Messi.
For decades, Kerala’s football culture has been intertwined with Argentina’s, from the days of Diego Maradona to the modern era of Messi. Streets and villages across the state are already adorned with Argentina flags and murals, and the excitement is expected to reach fever pitch as the match draws closer.
This is not just about football — it’s about emotion,” said a senior KFA official. “Generations of fans here have idolised Argentina. Seeing Messi play in Kerala will be history.”
Messi, who will turn 39 next year, recently described Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Buenos Aires as “a very, very special” game, hinting it could be his last at home in a qualifier. With every international appearance now carrying a sense of farewell, Kerala’s fans know they could be witnessing one of his final chapters in person.
That sentiment adds extra weight to the November clash. Whether the rival turns out to be Angola, an Asian side or another invited opponent, it hardly matters. For Kerala, the match is about finally seeing Messi and Argentina in the flesh — and celebrating football as only this state knows how.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox