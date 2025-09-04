Saudi Arabia’s Rijal Almaa shines as a heritage and tourism icon

In the heart of the Asir mountains lies Rijal Almaa, one of the Kingdom’s most striking heritage villages and now a symbol of culture and tourism. Known for its stone architecture and colourful decorative patterns, the village preserves centuries of history while welcoming visitors from around the world.Shutterstock
1/10
Historically, Rijal Almaa was a vital trade centre, serving as a natural passage that linked Yemen with Makkah and Madinah. Often referred to as the “stone fortress village,” it contains about 60 multi-story buildings made of stone, clay, and wood, many of which once served as fortresses.
Shutterstock
2/10
These tall structures, adorned with traditional qasbah art, remain a testament to the craftsmanship and way of life of generations past.
SPA
3/10
As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, the village has undergone extensive restoration to promote cultural tourism.
Shutterstock
4/10
Today, it houses museums, galleries, and guided tours that bring its rich history to life.
SPA
5/10
Local families contribute by presenting traditional crafts, cuisine, and storytelling, offering visitors an authentic cultural experience.
AFP
6/10
Tourists at Rijal Almaa. Beyond its historical significance, Rijal Almaa is embraced by the natural beauty of the Asir region.
Visit Saudi
7/10
Surrounded by terraced valleys and lush greenery, and blessed with a cool mountain climate, it provides a refreshing retreat for those seeking both culture and nature.
Shutterstock
8/10
The village has also gained international recognition, having been nominated for UNESCO World Heritage status, a testament to its global cultural importance and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to heritage preservation.
SPA
9/10
Today, Rijal Almaa stands as a living museum and a vibrant destination.
Shutterstock
10/10
It blends the charm of the past with opportunities for the future, allowing visitors to step into history while enjoying the natural beauty of Saudi Arabia’s highlands.