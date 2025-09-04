GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia’s Rijal Almaa shines as a heritage and tourism icon

Rijal Almaa restored under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, highlighting heritage and tourism

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
In the heart of the Asir mountains lies Rijal Almaa, one of the Kingdom’s most striking heritage villages and now a symbol of culture and tourism. Known for its stone architecture and colourful decorative patterns, the village preserves centuries of history while welcoming visitors from around the world.
In the heart of the Asir mountains lies Rijal Almaa, one of the Kingdom’s most striking heritage villages and now a symbol of culture and tourism. Known for its stone architecture and colourful decorative patterns, the village preserves centuries of history while welcoming visitors from around the world.
Shutterstock
1/10
Historically, Rijal Almaa was a vital trade centre, serving as a natural passage that linked Yemen with Makkah and Madinah. Often referred to as the “stone fortress village,” it contains about 60 multi-story buildings made of stone, clay, and wood, many of which once served as fortresses.
Shutterstock
2/10
These tall structures, adorned with traditional qasbah art, remain a testament to the craftsmanship and way of life of generations past.
SPA
3/10
As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, the village has undergone extensive restoration to promote cultural tourism.
Shutterstock
4/10
Today, it houses museums, galleries, and guided tours that bring its rich history to life.
SPA
5/10
Local families contribute by presenting traditional crafts, cuisine, and storytelling, offering visitors an authentic cultural experience.
AFP
6/10
Tourists at Rijal Almaa. Beyond its historical significance, Rijal Almaa is embraced by the natural beauty of the Asir region.
Visit Saudi
7/10
Surrounded by terraced valleys and lush greenery, and blessed with a cool mountain climate, it provides a refreshing retreat for those seeking both culture and nature.
Shutterstock
8/10
The village has also gained international recognition, having been nominated for UNESCO World Heritage status, a testament to its global cultural importance and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to heritage preservation.
SPA
9/10
Today, Rijal Almaa stands as a living museum and a vibrant destination.
Shutterstock
10/10
It blends the charm of the past with opportunities for the future, allowing visitors to step into history while enjoying the natural beauty of Saudi Arabia’s highlands.
Shutterstock
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In this file photo, a flooded street is seen in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.

Flash floods sweep cars away in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

1m read
The ministry stressed that Tawaf does not require touching or kissing the Black Stone.

Pilgrims urged not to linger at Black Stone

1m read
Parts of Riyadh and Najran could also see light to moderate showers. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Flash flood alert: Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain

1m read
Similar conditions are expected in the southern regions of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Najran.

Saudi Arabia warns of floods as heavy rains persist

1m read