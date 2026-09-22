EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first vehicles in a planned portfolio of seven models
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched EXOBOT, the flagship electric vehicles from CEER, the Kingdom’s national automotive company, marking a major step in the Kingdom’s drive to build a domestic car industry and strengthen manufacturing as a pillar of economic diversification.
The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first vehicles in a planned portfolio of seven models that CEER intends to roll out over the next five years. The vehicles have been designed and engineered locally in Saudi Arabia and will be manufactured at CEER’s industrial complex in King Abdullah Economic City.
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The company said the two models were developed to advanced international standards, with designs drawing inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s landscape, culture and national identity.
“The launch of CEER's first vehicles represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia's progression to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said.
He said the move would further establish the automotive sector as a key driver of economic growth by attracting investment, developing Saudi talent and expanding the private sector’s role, while supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading regional and global automotive hub.
CEER’s future line-up will include midsize and compact vehicles as well as different propulsion systems aimed at meeting a broad range of customer needs.
Production will take place at the CEER Manufacturing Complex, which the company describes as the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East and one of the most technologically advanced globally.
CEER expects to contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2034 and more than SR80 billion ($21 billion) to the Kingdom’s trade balance, while generating direct and indirect jobs.
PIF launched CEER in 2022 as Saudi Arabia’s first national automotive brand as part of efforts to establish a domestic automotive ecosystem, attract investment, create private-sector opportunities and increase the industry’s contribution to the economy.