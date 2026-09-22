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Saudi Arabia launches CEER’s first electric cars as Kingdom accelerates auto push

EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first vehicles in a planned portfolio of seven models

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first vehicles in a planned portfolio of seven models that CEER intends to roll out over the next five years.
The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first vehicles in a planned portfolio of seven models that CEER intends to roll out over the next five years.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched EXOBOT, the flagship electric vehicles from CEER, the Kingdom’s national automotive company, marking a major step in the Kingdom’s drive to build a domestic car industry and strengthen manufacturing as a pillar of economic diversification.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first vehicles in a planned portfolio of seven models that CEER intends to roll out over the next five years. The vehicles have been designed and engineered locally in Saudi Arabia and will be manufactured at CEER’s industrial complex in King Abdullah Economic City.

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The company said the two models were developed to advanced international standards, with designs drawing inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s landscape, culture and national identity.

“The launch of CEER's first vehicles represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia's progression to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said.

He said the move would further establish the automotive sector as a key driver of economic growth by attracting investment, developing Saudi talent and expanding the private sector’s role, while supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading regional and global automotive hub.

CEER’s future line-up will include midsize and compact vehicles as well as different propulsion systems aimed at meeting a broad range of customer needs.

Production will take place at the CEER Manufacturing Complex, which the company describes as the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East and one of the most technologically advanced globally.

CEER expects to contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2034 and more than SR80 billion ($21 billion) to the Kingdom’s trade balance, while generating direct and indirect jobs.

PIF launched CEER in 2022 as Saudi Arabia’s first national automotive brand as part of efforts to establish a domestic automotive ecosystem, attract investment, create private-sector opportunities and increase the industry’s contribution to the economy.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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