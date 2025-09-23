Saudi Arabia to soon deploy autonomous aerial vehicles in new deal

The partnership will focus on both passenger transport and logistics applications, with regional certification ensuring safety, compliance, and scalability. An Urban Traffic Management (UTM) system will integrate AAV operations into Saudi Arabia’s urban skies.

The agreement will see the Kingdom become the first country in the region to move beyond trial phases and deploy fully operational autonomous air mobility solutions.

In June 2024, Front End and EHang successfully demonstrated an unmanned air taxi in Mecca, showing the feasibility of AAVs and UTM technology in the Kingdom. Today’s MoU marks the transition from testing to operational deployment, paving the way for widespread adoption.

Majid Alghaslan, Chairman & CEO of Front End, said: “We are proud to lead Saudi Arabia into the era of autonomous aerial mobility. This partnership allows us to certify and deploy AAVs across the Kingdom, supported by Urban Traffic Management systems. It unlocks economic value and positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global mobility technology.”

