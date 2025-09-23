GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia to soon deploy autonomous aerial vehicles in new deal

Front End, Cluster 2 Airports, EHang team up to transform urban mobility and logistics

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
The EHang 216, a Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) designed for urban air mobility and equipped with 16 coaxial propellers and which previously conducted test flights, is displayed during the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) 2025 at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran in Jakarta on May 3, 2025.
AFP-ADITYA AJI

Dubai: Front End, Cluster 2 Airports, and EHang are partnering to roll out fully operational autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) and urban traffic management systems.

The agreement will see the Kingdom become the first country in the region to move beyond trial phases and deploy fully operational autonomous air mobility solutions.

The partnership will focus on both passenger transport and logistics applications, with regional certification ensuring safety, compliance, and scalability. An Urban Traffic Management (UTM) system will integrate AAV operations into Saudi Arabia’s urban skies.

Autonomous mobility hub

  • The global low-altitude economy, which includes urban air mobility, is projected to reach $150–200 billion by 2030, with passenger and logistics services accounting for $25–30 billion.

  • Saudi Arabia aims to position itself as a regional hub for autonomous mobility, attracting investment and boosting its logistics and technology sectors.

  • The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, supporting innovation, sustainability, and advanced mobility technologies.

Majid Alghaslan, Chairman & CEO of Front End, said: “We are proud to lead Saudi Arabia into the era of autonomous aerial mobility. This partnership allows us to certify and deploy AAVs across the Kingdom, supported by Urban Traffic Management systems. It unlocks economic value and positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global mobility technology.”

In June 2024, Front End and EHang successfully demonstrated an unmanned air taxi in Mecca, showing the feasibility of AAVs and UTM technology in the Kingdom. Today’s MoU marks the transition from testing to operational deployment, paving the way for widespread adoption.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
