This wasn’t the only flight that made an emergency landing this week. An Air China which was on its way to South Korea had to land because a lithium battery in a passenger’s hand baggage caught fire. The flames began to lick the insides of the overhead compartment, resulting in much smoke and panic. While the cabin crew controlled the blaze quickly, it was very disturbing to the passengers. Thus, it was diverted to Shanghai Pudong International Airport. There were no reports of any injuries on the flight.

