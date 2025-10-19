Reports suggest a medical emergency mid-flight caused the diversion
A flight en route to Madinah in Saudi Arabia from Jakarta, Indonesia, changed course on Sunday evening, flying instead to Kerala, India.
The flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to a medical emergency, reported ANI.
Saudia Airlines' Flight SV 821, which had 395 passengers and 18 crew members onboard, reached out for emergency landing clearance after one of the passengers reportedly lost consciousness.
The plane landed at the airport at 7pm, media reported, and the passenger in question – identified as 37-year-old Lia Fatonah – was ferried to a hospital for treatment.
Following the medical evacuation, the flight resumed its journey and departed for Madinah at approximately 8.30 pm.
This wasn’t the only flight that made an emergency landing this week. An Air China which was on its way to South Korea had to land because a lithium battery in a passenger’s hand baggage caught fire. The flames began to lick the insides of the overhead compartment, resulting in much smoke and panic. While the cabin crew controlled the blaze quickly, it was very disturbing to the passengers. Thus, it was diverted to Shanghai Pudong International Airport. There were no reports of any injuries on the flight.
However, points out India Today, the incident occurred months after China issued a ban on certain lithium batteries aboard flights.
