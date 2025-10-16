UK-Singapore flight diverted due to medical emergency

Aribus A350 en route from Manchester to Singapore made emergency landing in Baku
Singapore Airlines Flight SQ301, an Airbus A350-900 en route from Manchester to Singapore, made an emergency landing at Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a medical crisis onboard.
The aircraft successfully touched down at 19:45 local time after the captain requested an urgent diversion following a passenger's sudden health issue during the flight.
Flight SQ301 had departed Manchester at 10:59 BST on October 14, 2025, and was cruising at 37,000 feet when the medical emergency occurred, as per Travel and Tour World.
The pilot promptly decided to divert the flight once they were over Azerbaijan.
Upon landing, medical teams quickly attended to the affected passenger, providing immediate first aid before transferring them to a specialised medical facility for further care.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport efficiently coordinated the emergency response, ensuring swift and safe handling of the situation.
The airport is recognised as one of the most modern and well-prepared aviation hubs in the region, maintaining readiness for emergencies and prioritizing passenger safety.
Following medical care, the flight was cleared to take off again, departing Baku at 21:20 local time to continue its journey to Singapore.
This incident highlights the airline and airport's commitment to passenger welfare and emergency preparedness, ensuring that medical emergencies mid-flight are handled with utmost urgency and care.
Singapore Airlines has not reported any further details on the passenger's condition but assured that all necessary support was provided during the diversion.
The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of air travel and the importance of readiness for in-flight medical emergencies.
