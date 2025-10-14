GOLD/FOREX
Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad

All passengers and crew are reported safe.

Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad
Supplied picture

A Qatar Airways flight bound for Hong Kong made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after encountering a technical issue mid-air. All passengers and crew are reported safe.

Flight diverted as a precaution

The flight, which had taken off from Doha, experienced technical issues a few hours into the journey. As a precaution, it was diverted to Ahmedabad, where airport authorities prepared for an emergency landing.

A full emergency was declared at 2:12 pm (local time) and withdrawn at 2:38 pm after the aircraft safely touched down. Airport operations continued without disruption.

Safety protocols followed

An airport official told PTI, “Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Doha-Hong Kong flight was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution. It safely landed at around 2:40 pm.”

Authorities confirmed that the flight crew followed standard safety protocols and coordinated with Air Traffic Control (ATC). Emergency teams were on standby as a precaution.

Technical assessment underway

Qatar Airways engineers have begun a detailed technical assessment to determine the cause of the malfunction. The flight will resume only after a comprehensive inspection.

According to the airline’s website, the flight is now scheduled to depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 at 5:30 pm.

