A Qatar Airways flight bound for Hong Kong made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after encountering a technical issue mid-air. All passengers and crew are reported safe.
The flight, which had taken off from Doha, experienced technical issues a few hours into the journey. As a precaution, it was diverted to Ahmedabad, where airport authorities prepared for an emergency landing.
A full emergency was declared at 2:12 pm (local time) and withdrawn at 2:38 pm after the aircraft safely touched down. Airport operations continued without disruption.
An airport official told PTI, “Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Doha-Hong Kong flight was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution. It safely landed at around 2:40 pm.”
Authorities confirmed that the flight crew followed standard safety protocols and coordinated with Air Traffic Control (ATC). Emergency teams were on standby as a precaution.
Qatar Airways engineers have begun a detailed technical assessment to determine the cause of the malfunction. The flight will resume only after a comprehensive inspection.
According to the airline’s website, the flight is now scheduled to depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 at 5:30 pm.
