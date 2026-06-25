SelfDrive announces major fleet expansion and service enhancement across Saudi Arabia to meet escalating mobility demand

This initiative serves as a direct response to the verified surge in demand
SelfDrive, the Middle East’s leading digital mobility platform, announced a significant expansion of its operations across Saudi Arabia. Effective immediately, the company has bolstered its Car Rental in Riyadh and Car Rental in Jeddah, marking a strategic move to provide enhanced, technology-enabled mobility solutions to meet the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving transportation requirements. This initiative serves as a direct response to the verified surge in demand from residents, business travelers, and tourists for flexible, subscription-based vehicle access.
The expansion involves a substantial increase in vehicle inventory and a comprehensive optimization of the company’s digital booking capabilities.
In Riyadh, SelfDrive has strengthened its fleet availability to cater specifically to the needs of the capital’s expanding corporate sector, high-frequency business travelers, and a growing resident population.
Simultaneously, the company has enhanced its service offerings in Jeddah to support the sustained influx of tourists and professionals visiting the city for major events and commercial activities.
By scaling its presence in these two key economic hubs, SelfDrive is addressing the market's shift toward on-demand, digital-first transportation that eliminates the long-term financial commitments traditionally associated with vehicle ownership.
This operational growth is a strategic component of the company’s broader mission to support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which has catalysed record levels of tourism, infrastructure development, and corporate expansion.
As the Kingdom continues to host a diverse, year-round calendar of international business and sporting events, SelfDrive’s investment ensures that both domestic residents and international visitors maintain access to reliable, flexible mobility options that align with the nation's modern transport ecosystem.
"Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing a dynamic economic transformation, which has fundamentally shifted how people and businesses navigate the country," said a spokesperson for SelfDrive.
"By scaling our physical fleet and enhancing our digital infrastructure in Riyadh and Jeddah, we are ensuring that we provide immediate, seamless access to transportation that supports the evolving needs of this rapidly growing market."
The expanded services, including a fully digitised user journey from selection to management, are now available for immediate booking via the official SelfDrive digital platform, providing users with a comprehensive range of short-term and long-term rental options.
SelfDrive is the Middle East’s leading digital mobility platform, offering a technology-driven approach to vehicle rentals.
By providing a fully digital experience, the company empowers customers to browse, book, and manage vehicle usage with maximum flexibility and convenience, setting a new standard for mobility services in the region