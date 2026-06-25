SelfDrive announces major fleet expansion and service enhancement across Saudi Arabia to meet escalating mobility demand

SelfDrive, the Middle East’s leading digital mobility platform, announced a significant expansion of its operations across Saudi Arabia. Effective immediately, the company has bolstered its Car Rental in Riyadh and Car Rental in Jeddah, marking a strategic move to provide enhanced, technology-enabled mobility solutions to meet the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving transportation requirements. This initiative serves as a direct response to the verified surge in demand from residents, business travelers, and tourists for flexible, subscription-based vehicle access.