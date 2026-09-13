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Saudi Arabia discovers first-century Hijri Islamic mosque at Al Maallamah site

Granite-built mosque unearthed during fourth excavation season in Baha

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Granite-built mosque dating to the first century of the Islamic calendar was unearthed at the Al Maallamah site in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Baha region.
Granite-built mosque dating to the first century of the Islamic calendar was unearthed at the Al Maallamah site in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Baha region.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has discovered a mosque dating to the first century of the Islamic calendar at the Al Maallamah site in the southwestern Baha region, shedding new light on the Kingdom’s early Islamic architectural and religious history.

The mosque was uncovered during the fourth season of archaeological excavations at Al Maallamah, an ancient mining and archaeological site located in the Kingdom's Baha region and is located on the western side of its residential area, the commission said.

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Built from dressed granite stones, the mosque features an architectural layout combining simplicity and precision in the design of its mihrab, entrances and minaret.

Its walls extend 16 metres from north to south and 10 metres from east to west. Several adjoining stone rooms, believed to have served social and commercial purposes, include storage areas, basins and structural supports reflecting local building techniques.

Archaeologists also uncovered a range of artefacts, including fragments of soapstone and pottery vessels, as well as stone tools, pestles and pieces of grinding stones. The finds offer insights into the daily lives and craftsmanship of the settlement’s inhabitants.

Al Maallamah is one of Baha’s most significant archaeological sites and was historically associated with the extraction of gold, silver and copper ores.

Laboratory analysis of organic samples collected during previous excavation seasons showed that mining activity at the site dated back to the pre-Islamic period and flourished from the time of the late sixth to the ninth century AD.

The development of mining contributed to the emergence of different forms of settlements, ranging from surface mines and temporary settlements to regional smelting centres and early economic towns.

The Heritage Commission said it would continue archaeological surveys and excavations across Saudi Arabia while developing methods to document and protect discoveries as part of efforts to preserve the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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