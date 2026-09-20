Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to peace, sovereignty and safe navigation at UN

Saudi Arabia backs multilateral cooperation, peace and responsible AI at UNGA
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said Saudi Arabia’s participation in the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to engaging with the international community and supporting international peace and security.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Prince Faisal said the Kingdom’s participation reflects its continued role in “promoting dialogue and mediation and contributing to efforts to address shared challenges.”
Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia views this year’s General Assembly session, held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All,” as an opportunity to reaffirm the principles underpinning international institutions.
He said these include “fulfilling their role in promoting security and peace, upholding international law and norms, and strengthening international cooperation in addressing crises.”
The foreign minister said the Kingdom’s participation also reflects its support for strengthening international cooperation and addressing global challenges through multilateral institutions.
Against the backdrop of current regional developments, Prince Faisal stressed the importance of upholding international law.
He said these principles “underscore respect for the sovereignty of states, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and the safety and freedom of navigation in international waterways.”
He added that upholding these principles would help “safeguard the security of all nations and advance the aspirations of their peoples.”
Prince Faisal said sustainable development would also be a key focus of Saudi Arabia’s participation, with particular attention to artificial intelligence and its responsible use.
The Kingdom is focusing on AI technologies to “develop various sectors, enhance their efficiency, and support innovation,” he said.
He added that the focus comes as Saudi Arabia has designated 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, with the aim of ensuring that AI delivers tangible benefits to people.