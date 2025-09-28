UAE urges UN for peace, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

As part of our commitment to prioritising diplomatic solutions and justice in the international system, my country continues to place the dispute of the three occupied Emirati islands in the Arabian Gulf, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, at the forefront of its national priorities. We continue to call on Iran to end its occupation of these islands, which are an integral part of UAE territory, as well as to respond to our repeated calls to resolve this dispute through direct negotiations or by resorting to the International Court of Justice.