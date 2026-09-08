Prince Faisal bin Farhan says Riyadh will use all available means to protect its interests
Moscow: Saudi Arabia will use all available means to protect its interests and will not hesitate to defend itself against Houthi attacks, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday, while stressing that diplomacy remained an option.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prince Faisal said the Houthis had “opened a Pandora’s box”, warning that the Kingdom was prepared to act in defence of its security.
At the same time, he said the diplomatic path remained open and that Saudi Arabia would support any initiative that served the interests of Yemen and the wider region.
Prince Faisal accused the Houthis of turning to violence whenever they found themselves in a difficult position and of placing their own interests ahead of those of Yemen.
He said Yemen’s internationally recognised government had provided an opportunity for responsible negotiations, but that the Houthis continued to pursue actions that prolonged the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Lavrov condemned Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, saying they endangered lives and had repercussions for the global economy.
He warned that such attacks would ultimately prove counterproductive.
Lavrov also said Moscow and Riyadh were calling for the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum between Iran and the United States and reiterated Russia’s support for Saudi efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Yemen.
The two ministers discussed regional and international developments, including ways to ease tensions and advance diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing crises.
Prince Faisal stressed the importance of maintaining consultation and coordination with Russia on regional and international issues and of strengthening dialogue aimed at de-escalation.
Earlier, Prince Faisal and Lavrov held official talks focused on expanding bilateral relations and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Prince Faisal highlighted the importance of Saudi-Russian cooperation in supporting the stability of global energy markets and said Riyadh wanted to continue dialogue and deepen cooperation with Moscow across a range of sectors.
Lavrov said Russia remained interested in efforts to resolve tensions across the Middle East and in maintaining coordination with Saudi Arabia on issues of common concern.
He also pointed to cooperation between the two countries through OPEC+, saying it helped maintain a balance between oil supply and demand.
Both sides expressed a desire to strengthen their partnership and broaden areas of cooperation.