UAE leaders congratulate Saudi leadership, people on 95th National Day

This year’s celebration will take place under the theme 'Our Pride Lies in Our Nature'
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his warm congratulations to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s 95th National Day.
“Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on their 95th National Day. Enduring bonds of cooperation and friendship unite our nations and peoples, and we wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and growth,” the President wrote on his X account.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated the Saudi leadership on the National Day.
“We congratulate my brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, my brother His Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly Saudi people on their 95th National Day. May God bless them with goodness and prosperity,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a post on his X account.
“We are united by brotherhood and affection, and by the joy of their glorious days. We ask God to preserve the Kingdom’s honour and glory, safeguard its stability, and sustain its prosperity,” the Vice President added.
