Join the 95th Saudi National Day: Cultural events, air shows, and more

Saudi Air Force Show The Ministry of Defense is presenting a powerful show featuring four of the Royal Saudi Air Force's most advanced fighter jets: the Typhoon, Tornado, F-15C, and F-15SA. The aircraft are decorated with special livery to mark the 95th anniversary, showcasing heritage motifs and the Saudi flag. A training show is scheduled for September 18 and 19, with the main event on September 20. Training shows: Thursday and Friday, September 18-19, at 5 pm. Main show: Saturday, September 20, at 5 pm. Northern Jeddah Corniche, in front of the Hilton Hotel.