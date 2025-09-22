Join the 95th Saudi National Day: Cultural events, air shows, and more

Live performances celebrating this historic day will be held across on September 23
Dubai: Get ready to celebrate the 95th Saudi National Day. The Kingdom is gearing up for a huge celebration on Tuesday, September 23, marking the unification of the nation by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud. From Jeddah to Riyadh, the country will be buzzing with festivities, cultural events, and dazzling displays. Whether you're a local or a visitor, there are tons of activities to check out.
From traditional Saudi cuisine and live musical performances to art exhibitions and parades, here’s a look at the best ways to join in the National Day celebrations.
National Guard Band Performance Enjoy a stirring performance by the National Guard Band, a spectacle of music featuring drums and trumpets that is a highlight of the national celebrations. Tuesday, September 23, from 8:30 pm to 9 pm. Bab Jadid Square.
Falcons Corner As a symbol of courage and pride in Saudi culture, falcons will be featured prominently at Bab Jadid Square. This is an opportunity to see these magnificent birds up close and learn about their significance. Tuesday, September 23, from 5 pm to 11 pm.
Food Trucks No celebration is complete without great food. A variety of food trucks, offering both traditional and modern cuisine, will be available at Bab Jadid Square to keep you fueled as you enjoy the festivities. Tuesday, September 23, from 5 pm to 11 pm.
Jeddah Promenade Experience a vibrant, carnival-like atmosphere at the Jeddah Promenade. The day will be filled with military music, maritime activities, and interactive entertainment for all ages. Enjoy colourful roaming displays, games for children, and live concerts as evening falls. Tuesday, September 23, all day.
Saudi Air Force Show The Ministry of Defense is presenting a powerful show featuring four of the Royal Saudi Air Force's most advanced fighter jets: the Typhoon, Tornado, F-15C, and F-15SA. The aircraft are decorated with special livery to mark the 95th anniversary, showcasing heritage motifs and the Saudi flag. A training show is scheduled for September 18 and 19, with the main event on September 20. Training shows: Thursday and Friday, September 18-19, at 5 pm. Main show: Saturday, September 20, at 5 pm. Northern Jeddah Corniche, in front of the Hilton Hotel.
Tariq Abdulhakim Museum The museum will host a series of cultural and heritage events, including a National Musical Concert on Tuesday evening. Visitors can also explore a Musical Instruments Exhibition and enjoy activities for children such as face painting and games. Tuesday, September 23. Musical Concert: 9 pm to 11 pm. Exhibition and kids' activities: from 5 pm.
Zawiya 97 Zawiya 97 in Al Balad has created a special program combining arts, heritage, and interactive experiences. Visitors can purchase a ticket for SR 49 to get a tour, a map, and a chance to participate in a workshop, or opt for the full trip option for SAR 99, which includes all workshops and a special souvenir. Tuesday, September 23. Al Balad.
The Chedi Hegra Celebrate in luxury with a special stay offer at The Chedi Hegra, located near the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Deals start from SAR 1,995 per night and include daily breakfast, a guided tour of Hegra, an art tour, and a complimentary upgrade on spa treatments. Available from Tuesday, September 23, with a validity of three months.
Zahra Events Diriyah will host a variety of events, including a large military parade with 500 military and security personnel, camels, cavalry, and classic cars. Other events include interactive heritage games, traditional craft workshops, food stations with regional dishes, an AI-powered digital mural, and an exhibition of rare photos of King Abdulaziz. Monday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 23, from 4 pm to 11 pm.
