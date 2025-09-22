GOLD/FOREX
Saudi National Day weekend: London Grammar, Mahmut Orhan, Shkoon to headline AlUla’s desert music spectacle

This year’s line-up reflects Azimuth’s blend of international icons & homegrown talents

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Musicians Hannah Reid (L) and Dominic "Dot" Major, of London Grammar, perform onstage at the 2014 mtvU Woodie Awards and Festival on March 13, 2014 in Austin, Texas.
Dubai: Dust off your festival boots — Azimuth 2025 is back to set AlUla ablaze this Saudi National Day weekend (September 25–26).

With London Grammar’s haunting vocals, Mahmut Orhan’s hypnotic beats, and Shkoon’s genre-blending magic leading the charge — plus a stellar cast of regional stars — the Kingdom’s favourite desert rave is primed for two unforgettable nights under the stars.

Here's the line-up:

  • London Grammar — the British indie-pop trio known for anthems like Strong and Hey Now — will perform live, bringing their haunting vocals and cinematic soundscapes to the desert.

  • Mahmut Orhan, Turkey’s chart-topping DJ behind hits like Feel and 6 Days, will fuse deep house with Middle Eastern rhythms.

  • Shkoon, the Syrian-German electronic duo beloved for their Arabic-infused beats, will deliver a powerful live set that has wowed global festival crowds.

  • Saudi Arabia’s very own Dish Dash, pioneers of the Kingdom’s electronic music scene, are set to energize the main stage with their signature sound.

  • The schedule also features Christian Löffler (Germany’s king of atmospheric techno), Mind Against (Italy’s electronic duo with a cult following), and fast-rising voices like Nemahsis, the Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter whose soulful tracks like Paper Thin have gone viral.

Two nights of music until sunrise

The desert festival runs from 8pm until 7am across two stages — the Main Stage and The Hive — ensuring non-stop music, art, and celebration.

  • Day 1: Zeyne (Live), Nemahsis (Live), BKR, Dish Dash, RDJ, Mëstiza, Mahmut Orhan, Mind Against, Christian Löffler (Live).

  • Day 2: Shkoon (Live), London Grammar (Live), Shimza, Colyn, Kevin De Vries, Ash (Live).

Tickets and access

Advanced booking is essential. Prices range from SR1200 (single-day GA) to SR 4000 (weekend premium). Shuttle buses will run throughout the night between AlFursan and the AZIMUTH site, with the last entry at 5am.

AlUla: where history meets sound

Beyond the music, AZIMUTH celebrates AlUla’s rise as a cultural hub where ancient history collides with modern creativity. With immersive art, global food pop-ups, and thousands of music fans from around the world, it’s more than a festival — it’s an experience.

