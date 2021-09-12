David Guetta, Steve Aoki and Martin Garrix Image Credit: GN Archives

More than 150 international and local artists will headline a four-day music festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with names that will have any fan of EDM jump up with joy.

Think David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, all performing under one roof across four days, between December 16 and 19. Joining the four award-winning DJs will be artists such as Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Paul Kalkbrenner and Eric Prydz as well. Phew!

Organised by music entertainment company MDLBEAST, the biggest acts in dance music will take to the stage at its flagship event with several local and regional talent also performing alongside.

More names added to the roster include Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth as well as homegrown regional artists including Anmarz, Cosmicat, Spaceboi, and Zone+ with many more announced in the countdown to the festival.

“We’re happy with the first announcement of the Soundstorm ‘21 line up. We will soon announce a second phase which includes a wide variety of musical genres that will take attendees on a journey they won’t forget. We are ready to welcome all music enthusiasts to become part of this immersive four-day experience,” Talal Albahiti, COO and Head of Talent Booking, said in a statement.

Tickets are now available to purchase online through Virgin Megastores in Saudi Arabia. Attendees can opt for day passes as well as four-day passes with four tiers to choose from: Storm Chaser; Storm Blazer; VIB and VIB-BOX. Each tier offers something different. The most basic festival access with a shuttle service from select locations in Riyadh is at SAR 135 per day, while exclusive VIP experience (VIB - our very important beasts), day tickets are available for SAR 2,999. First Release tickets have now sold out.

