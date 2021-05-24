1 of 11
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The celebrity power couple were dressed to the nines on the red carpet. Priyanka wore a stunning, embellished Dolce & Gabbana gown, while Nick went for a bottle green Fendi ensemble that stood out on the red carpet.
Padma Lakshmi: The TV show host and author, who was a presenter at the BBMAs, sparkled in a white bejewelled Christian Siriano suit that was equal parts fierce and feminine.
Cynthia Erivo: The Emmy-winning actress opted for a big and bold outfit that would have turned heads on the red carpet — a ruffled, black Carolina Herrera dress with white polka dots and a daring thigh slit.
Gabrielle Union: The ‘Bring It On’ actress looked elegant in a white Prada gown that was simple but eye-catching thanks to its unique texture and silhouette.
The Weeknd: The award-winning singer kept it classic with a dark Bottega Veneta coat and trousers — far removed from the red suits that he had worn at previous award ceremonies.
Lena Waithe: Another star that chose green for the event, the ‘Master of None’ actress kept it fresh in a mint green Hugo Boss suit.
Doja Cat: The ‘Kiss Me More’ singer wore a funky Balmain two piece outfit that channelled ‘Beetlejuice’ with its black and white stripes. She kept the fun theme going with graphic eyeliner and bold accessories.
Kehlani: No colour makes quite a statement as red. The singer got the memo as she stunned in a complex, lipstick red Tony Ward outfit — it featured puffed long sleeves, a sparkling bralette and fitted skirt with see-through panels.
HER: The Grammy-winning singer was a vision on the red carpet wearing a sparkly Christian Dior jumpsuit and — of course — sunglasses. If you didn’t know, HER is rarely seen in public or on stage without a pair of shades.
Alicia Keys: The ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ singer was another attendee who picked a larger than life, statement outfit. For Keys, it was a hot pink Valentino number with a crop top, trousers and a billowing train.
BTS: The South Korean group, who won four Billboard Music Awards awards, beamed into the ceremony from their home country to perform their new track ‘Butter’. The seven members wore sleek, black suits that complemented each other.
