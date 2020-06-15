1 of 13
Miss Americana (2020): An intimate look into the life of pop star Taylor Swift, exploring everything from a struggle with disordered eating to her changing relationship with politics.
Image Credit: Netflix
2 of 13
Beastie Boys Story (2020): Former American hip hop duo Beastie Boys, Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, delve deep into forty years of friendship.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 13
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019): This pseudo documentary film joins fictional and non-fictional material to paint an image of Bob Dylan’s famous 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour in 1975. It is primarily made up of outtakes from Martin Scorsese’s 2005 documentary film, ‘No Direction Home: Bob Dylan’.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 13
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019): An exploration of Leonard Cohen’s relationship with his ‘muse’ Marianne Ihlen, and their time together on the Greek Island of Hydra in the 60s and 70s. The two died only four months apart. Ihlen was the inspiration behind Cohen’s ‘So Long, Marianne’.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 13
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (2019): From the Oscar-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, the documentary follows the ups and downs of Linda Ronstadt’s career, from being known as the queen of country rock in the 70s, to her present-day experience with a debilitating disease that forced her into early retirement.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 13
Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019): A humanising look into the troubled life of Michael Hutchence, the lead vocalist of Australian rock band INXS, who died by suicide at the age of 37. With a 100 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has been recommended to casual viewers and fans alike.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 13
David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019): Unflinching and brutally honest, this David Crosby documentary won the Critics Choice Movie Award for “Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary”. It was also nominated for “Best Music Film” at the Grammy Awards.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 13
Chasing Happiness (2019): For pop fans, here’s a look into one of the downfall and resurrection of one of America’s biggest boy bands. The three Jonas Brothers siblings, now back on good terms and releasing music together again, share a look into their tumultuous process of healing.
Image Credit: Amazon Prime
9 of 13
Miles Davis: Birth of Cool (2019): An extensive look into five decades of Miles Davis’ legendary career and life, including his no-nonsense attitude and music that continues to live on in people’s hearts.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 13
Everybody’s Everything (2019): A promising but troubled musician, Lil Peep is at the centre of ‘Everybody’s Everything’, which tracks his life from his childhood to his death at the age of 21 in 2017, and pays tribute to his life.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 13
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (2019): The journey of singer-songwriter Sam Cooke, an activist for artist’s rights who had his own record label and publishing company, was cut short as he was killed in 1964. This documentary investigates the life and times of Cooke and his murder.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 13
Bring the Soul: The Movie (2019): One of the biggest boy bands on the planet, BTS take viewers behind the scenes of their Love Yourself World Tour, as the members converse on a rooftop in Paris. The film broke the sales record for event cinema.
Image Credit: Supplied
13 of 13
Homecoming (2019): Beyonce’s in-depth concert film chronicled her performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018. The film, written, directed and executive produce by Beyonce, depicts her intense, hard-fought and emotionally charged journey as she takes her ideas from concept to completion.
Image Credit: Netflix