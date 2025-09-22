UAE–Saudi relations have grown from neighbourly cooperation into a strategic partnership
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is joining Saudi Arabia in celebrating its 95th National Day on 23 September, underscoring the historic depth of partnership and the fraternal bonds uniting the two nations and their peoples.
The UAE’s active participation — at both official and public levels — reflects a relationship that goes beyond traditional bilateral cooperation. What began as collaboration between neighbours has evolved into a strategic partnership rooted in shared history, legacy and a common destiny.
Across both countries, official ceremonies and public festivities highlight enduring ties and a collaborative spirit that have reinforced Gulf unity, strengthened Arab solidarity and promoted regional cohesion.
As Emiratis and Saudis celebrate together, the anniversary reflects not only national pride but also decades of strategic partnership, economic resilience and cultural development across the Gulf.
UAE–Saudi relations have deep roots, first forged by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and later advanced under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
Today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz continue to consolidate these close ties across political, economic and cultural spheres. The two countries also maintain aligned positions on regional and international issues, prioritising peace, stability and prosperity in the Arab world and beyond.
This strong relationship has translated into tangible economic achievements. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia reached Dh91 billion in the first half of 2025, compared to Dh151.5 billion in the whole of 2024.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has rolled out wide-ranging developmental, economic and cultural initiatives under its Vision 2030 reforms, further cementing its role as a regional and global economic leader.
The IMF raised its 2025 growth forecast for the Kingdom to 3.6 per cent, citing a recovery in oil production and continued non-oil sector growth above 3.4 per cent. Saudi unemployment dropped to a historic low of 6.3 per cent in Q1, while net FDI surged 44 per cent year-on-year to SR22.2 billion. Total investment inflows reached SR24 billion in Q1, up 24 per cent from the same period in 2024. Female labour force participation climbed to a record 36.3 per cent.
Saudi Arabia also accelerated its clean energy agenda, announcing 5.3 GW of new solar and wind projects and raising total grid-connected capacity to 12.7 GW by the end of 2025. An additional $8 billion was committed to 15 GW of new projects, while the flagship Neom green hydrogen plant reached 80 per cent completion earlier this year.
Digital transformation gathered pace with the launch of Google Pay on the Mada network and the establishment of HUMAIN, a new AI company developing Arabic-language intelligent solutions.
The Kingdom hosted more than 1.67 million pilgrims for Hajj 2025—90 per cent from abroad—while tourism and cultural activities expanded rapidly. The Riyadh Esports World Cup 2025 attracted international talent and set a record prize pool of over $70 million.
Saudi Arabia also surpassed its Vision 2030 target by securing 660 regional headquarters for multinational companies, against a goal of 500, underscoring global confidence in its economy.
Healthcare coverage now stands at 100 per cent for citizens and 95.9 per cent for all residents. The world’s largest Virtual Health Hospital, linked to 130 hospitals nationwide, offers 34 specialised services. Seven Saudi hospitals rank among the world’s top 250, supported by a growing national medical workforce of more than 100,000.
The education sector has expanded significantly, with over 40,000 schools and 42 universities, including 28 institutions listed in the 2025 QS global rankings. More than 23,400 Saudi students were sent abroad in 2024 under government scholarships, reflecting Vision 2030’s focus on building human capital and enhancing global competitiveness.
