Saudi Arabia marks National Day with grand celebrations across the Kingdom

This year’s celebration will take place under the theme 'Our Pride Lies in Our Nature'

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Riyadh skyline glows in green and white as Saudi Arabia marks its 95th National Day with pride. Saudi Arabia marked its 95th National Day on September 23 with a series of grand celebrations across the Kingdom, bringing together citizens and residents in a nationwide display of unity, pride, and heritage.
SPA
1/11
The day commemorates the historic moment in 1932 when King Abdulaziz Al Saud unified the Kingdom, laying the foundation for the modern Saudi state.
SPA
2/11
Since then, National Day has grown into one of the most essential occasions in the Saudi calendar, blending patriotic pride with cultural traditions and modern achievements.
SPA
3/11
In Riyadh, the skyline was illuminated in green and white as iconic buildings and monuments displayed the colours of the Saudi flag.
SPA
4/11
Streets and public squares across Saudi Arabia turn into a sea of flags, lights, and patriotic pride.
SPA
5/11
The skies over Jeddah turned into a canvas of pride and patriotism as Saudi fighter jets performed spectacular air shows to mark the Kingdom’s 95th National Day.
SPA
6/11
On Saudi National Day, the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka captivated visitors with immersive displays of culture, innovation, and heritage, sharing Saudi Arabia’s story with global audiences.
SPA
7/11
From air shows to fireworks, Saudi National Day brings citizens together in a spirit of unity and celebration.
SPA
8/11
Families flocked to public spaces to enjoy fireworks, air shows, and parades, while performers showcased traditional dances and music reflecting the nation’s heritage.
SPA
9/11
The King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra) joined the Kingdom-wide celebrations of the 95th Saudi National Day by hosting more than 40 cultural, artistic, and heritage events.
SPA
10/11
Jazan region lights up in dazzling displays for Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day
SPA
11/11
Streets of Jeddah adorned with Saudi flags as residents celebrate the Kingdom’s 95th National Day with pride and joy.
SPA
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Show More

