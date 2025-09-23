Passports stamped as Dubai marks Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai marked the 95th Saudi National Day on 23 September with a series of special activities at Dubai International Airport – Terminal 1. The celebration showcased the deep-rooted historical bonds and fraternal ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
From the moment travellers from the Kingdom arrived, they were greeted with Emirati hospitality. Flags, commemorative gifts, and a festive atmosphere highlighted the occasion. The airport’s smart gates glowed green, while children were delighted with gifts from mascots Salem and Salama, creating lasting memories of this national celebration.
In a symbolic gesture, Saudi passports were stamped with a special mark featuring the 95th Saudi National Day logo and the phrase “UAE-Saudi, Together-Forever.” The initiative reflected the depth of strategic relations and the enduring partnership between the two nations.
GDRFA Dubai highlighted that the initiative aligns with its mission of placing people at the heart of its services. It also underscores Dubai’s commitment to human-centred initiatives that build bridges of love and brotherhood, reinforcing the emirate’s global reputation as a leader in quality of life and international connectivity.
