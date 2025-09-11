Saudis enjoy record surge in travel choices, more premium airport lounges

Domestic travel in Kingdom surged by 126% in just one year, new Dragonpass report
Dubai: If you're flying within Saudi Arabia, your travel experience is getting better than ever.
A new report from Dragonpass, the global leader in digital airport services, reveals that domestic travel in the Kingdom has surged by an impressive 126% in just one year.
And it's not just about flying more—passengers are enjoying an increasingly luxurious airport experience, with airport lounge usage climbing by over 270% at some locations!
More flights, more choices
Domestic travel in Saudi Arabia is on fire! The country’s robust growth in the travel sector means more options for you, whether you’re flying for business or leisure. From Riyadh to Jeddah, Dammam to Al Madinah, and even Abha, you'll find more frequent flights and improved connections—making it easier than ever to explore the Kingdom or get to your next meeting.
Lounge access like never before
But it’s not just about flying more—it’s about flying better. Thanks to Dragonpass, you now have easier access to premium airport lounges across Saudi Arabia. In fact, the number of travellers using these lounges has skyrocketed in recent months:
King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh): +155.7% increase in lounge visits
King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah): +165.6% increase
King Fahd International Airport (Dammam): +165.7% increase
Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Al Madinah): +170.1% increase
Abha International Airport (Abha): +271.8% increase
That’s right—more and more travellers are enjoying a more comfortable and convenient experience before they even board their flights. With Dragonpass, travellers can access lounges that offer everything from fast-track security and dining options to relaxation spaces, helping you get more out of your time at the airport.
This trend means that as Saudi Arabia’s domestic travel industry booms, you’re at the forefront of a rapidly changing travel landscape. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or simply planning your next trip, the expansion of premium services is a big win for you. More lounges, faster security, and top-tier services are making travel smoother, more comfortable, and more efficient across the Kingdom.
Dragonpass’s network in all major airports in Saudi Arabia ensures that every step of your journey, from check-in to boarding, is a seamless and premium experience. Their commitment to improving your travel time means less waiting and more time to enjoy your trip, whether it’s for business, leisure, or a bit of both.
With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 powering massive infrastructure development and tourism growth, the country is transforming into a global hub for both business and leisure. That means more travellers are choosing Saudi Arabia as their destination—and more options for travellers already in the Kingdom.
As domestic air travel continues to rise, expect even more enhancements to your airport experience. The growth in lounge usage signals that travellers like you are demanding more from their journey, and airlines and service providers are stepping up to deliver.
The future of travel in Saudi Arabia is bright—and it’s shaping up to be an even more enjoyable experience. Whether you’re flying for work, a weekend getaway, or a holiday with family, you’ll continue to see more convenience, more luxury, and more reasons to love flying in and around Saudi Arabia.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox