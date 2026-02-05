Emirati cyclist Ali Ahmed Nassirai dies after training accident

Youth team rider, Sharjah Sports Club athlete mourned by sporting community
Sharjah: The UAE cycling community is mourning the loss of young athlete Ali Ahmed Nassirai, who died after sustaining severe injuries in a training accident.
Nassirai, a rider for the UAE national youth cycling team and Sharjah Sports Club, was taking part in a routine training session when the incident occurred. According to initial reports, the young cyclist collided with a vehicle parked on the roadside shoulder while riding alongside teammates. He was rushed to hospital immediately but later succumbed to his injuries.
In a statement, the UAE Cycling Federation expressed deep sorrow over the loss, extending condolences to Nassirai’s family, teammates and the wider sporting community.
Throughout his sporting journey, Nassirai proudly represented the UAE in several regional and international competitions, reflecting his steady growth and competitive potential. His final international appearance came during the Arab Road Cycling Championship, hosted in Iraq last October, where he competed in the youth road race as part of the national squad and delivered a performance that highlighted his technical skill and physical endurance.
Nassirai’s passing drew heartfelt tributes across social media, with athletes and officials remembering him as a dedicated sportsman and an inspiration to young Emirati cyclists. Many also renewed calls for better road safety to protect cyclists training on public roads.
