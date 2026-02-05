GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Emirati cyclist Ali Ahmed Nassirai dies after training accident

Youth team rider, Sharjah Sports Club athlete mourned by sporting community

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirati cyclist Ali Ahmed Nassirai dies after training accident
Instagram

Sharjah: The UAE cycling community is mourning the loss of young athlete Ali Ahmed Nassirai, who died after sustaining severe injuries in a training accident.

Nassirai, a rider for the UAE national youth cycling team and Sharjah Sports Club, was taking part in a routine training session when the incident occurred. According to initial reports, the young cyclist collided with a vehicle parked on the roadside shoulder while riding alongside teammates. He was rushed to hospital immediately but later succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Cycling Federation expressed deep sorrow over the loss, extending condolences to Nassirai’s family, teammates and the wider sporting community.

Throughout his sporting journey, Nassirai proudly represented the UAE in several regional and international competitions, reflecting his steady growth and competitive potential. His final international appearance came during the Arab Road Cycling Championship, hosted in Iraq last October, where he competed in the youth road race as part of the national squad and delivered a performance that highlighted his technical skill and physical endurance.

Nassirai’s passing drew heartfelt tributes across social media, with athletes and officials remembering him as a dedicated sportsman and an inspiration to young Emirati cyclists. Many also renewed calls for better road safety to protect cyclists training on public roads.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

15m ago2m read
Loei Ali

Egyptian footballer dies after on-field collision

1m read
A construction crane that collapsed on the Rama 2 Road elevated expressway in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand suffers another accident after rail tragedy

3m read
Kalba FC turns viral fan moment into a special tribute

Kalba FC turns viral fan moment into a special tribute

3m read