Emirati cyclist Ali Ahmed Nassirai dies after training accident

Throughout his sporting journey, Nassirai proudly represented the UAE in several regional and international competitions, reflecting his steady growth and competitive potential. His final international appearance came during the Arab Road Cycling Championship, hosted in Iraq last October, where he competed in the youth road race as part of the national squad and delivered a performance that highlighted his technical skill and physical endurance.

Nassirai, a rider for the UAE national youth cycling team and Sharjah Sports Club, was taking part in a routine training session when the incident occurred. According to initial reports, the young cyclist collided with a vehicle parked on the roadside shoulder while riding alongside teammates. He was rushed to hospital immediately but later succumbed to his injuries.

