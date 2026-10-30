Bangladeshi footballer leads effort to aid children affected by Gaza conflict
Dubai: Sheffield United midfielder Hamza Choudhury has raised more than £100,000 (Dh 491,676) which would be $130,000 to support children in Gaza, with the funds set to help provide urgent medical care and evacuations.
The Bangladesh international announced the fundraising achievement on social media after an event organised with Nujum Sports. The proceeds will support Children Not Numbers, an organisation providing vital assistance to children affected by the conflict.
“Alhamdulillah, we managed to raise over £100,000 for the children of Gaza,” Choudhury wrote on Instagram, thanking everyone who attended, donated and helped make the initiative possible.
He also praised Nujum Sports for its work in bringing the event to life, describing the fundraising effort as a small contribution in the face of widespread suffering.
“All funds raised will support the medical evacuation of children who desperately need it,” he added, calling for continued efforts to ease the suffering of Palestinian families.
Choudhury, 29, currently plays for Sheffield United in the first division, English Championship. He previously represented Leicester City in the Premier League, making more than 100 appearances for the club and helping them win the FA Cup in 2021.
He also raised the Palestinian flag along with his teammate Wesley Fofana after Leicester City’s FA Cup victory.
Born in Loughborough, England, to a Bangladeshi mother and a Grenadian father, Choudhury switched his international allegiance from England, having represented the country at under-21 level. FIFA approved his switch to Bangladesh in December 2024.
The midfielder said representing Bangladesh had long been something he wanted to do, citing his connection with the country and its supporters. He also hopes his decision will raise the nation’s profile in international football.
Choudhury’s fundraising initiative adds to his efforts to use his platform beyond the pitch, with the proceeds directed towards medical support for children who urgently need treatment.