The midfielder said representing Bangladesh had long been something he wanted to do, citing his connection with the country and its supporters. He also hopes his decision will raise the nation’s profile in international football.

Choudhury, 29, currently plays for Sheffield United in the first division, English Championship. He previously represented Leicester City in the Premier League, making more than 100 appearances for the club and helping them win the FA Cup in 2021.

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