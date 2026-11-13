Hamilton calls for support to aid Palestinian children facing trauma and loss
Dubai: Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the emotional impact of meeting Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza, describing their resilience and determination to build a future despite the trauma they have endured.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion recently visited Egypt, where he met children receiving support from the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA). The organisation provides medical treatment, mental health support and education to children affected by conflict.
In a message shared after the visit, Hamilton said meeting the children had “broke my heart”, particularly after hearing about their injuries, loss and separation from family members.
“Beautiful, bright children who have faced trauma, grief and horrendous injuries, things no child should ever have to endure,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the photos with them.
Some of the children had suffered gunshot wounds and severe burns and continued to face a difficult recovery. Hamilton, however, was struck by their ability to find happiness and support one another.
When asked about their ambitions, several spoke of becoming doctors and teachers so they could help others, just as they had received help.
Hamilton visited children at schools, hospitals and a mental health clinic, as well as families in their homes. He also listened to accounts of relatives being separated by the conflict and the uncertainty surrounding their recovery.
Hamilton’s visit to the children came during his recent trip to Egypt, which also included a tour of the Rafah crossing on the Gaza border and Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in El Arish. He met aid workers and received a briefing on the efforts to coordinate humanitarian supplies for Palestinians.
The Ferrari driver also drew attention to the children still living in Gaza, saying reports indicated that more than 21,500 children had been killed and 45,000 injured since October 2023. He admitted feeling heartbroken knowing the children had to leave their home but also is grateful that the kids are getting the help they need.
“Every one of them had a home and a future. We can’t forget them,” he said, stressing that Palestinian children deserved the same opportunity to grow up safely, attend school and stay with their families as children elsewhere.
Hamilton thanked Dr Hazem and the INARA team for providing medical care, psychological support and education to children who have been forced to leave their homes.
“They deserve more than survival. They deserve the freedom to grow up. To dream beyond what they’ve lived through. To simply be children,” he wrote, urging people to support organisations working with affected families.
The 41-year-old has regularly used his platform to highlight humanitarian issues and support young people through his charity, Mission 44.
Hamilton will return to Formula 1 action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for November 19-21.