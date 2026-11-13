When asked about their ambitions, several spoke of becoming doctors and teachers so they could help others, just as they had received help.

Some of the children had suffered gunshot wounds and severe burns and continued to face a difficult recovery. Hamilton, however, was struck by their ability to find happiness and support one another.

“They deserve more than survival. They deserve the freedom to grow up. To dream beyond what they’ve lived through. To simply be children,” he wrote, urging people to support organisations working with affected families.

“Every one of them had a home and a future. We can’t forget them,” he said, stressing that Palestinian children deserved the same opportunity to grow up safely, attend school and stay with their families as children elsewhere.

The Ferrari driver also drew attention to the children still living in Gaza, saying reports indicated that more than 21,500 children had been killed and 45,000 injured since October 2023. He admitted feeling heartbroken knowing the children had to leave their home but also is grateful that the kids are getting the help they need.

Hamilton’s visit to the children came during his recent trip to Egypt, which also included a tour of the Rafah crossing on the Gaza border and Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in El Arish. He met aid workers and received a briefing on the efforts to coordinate humanitarian supplies for Palestinians.

Hamilton visited children at schools, hospitals and a mental health clinic, as well as families in their homes. He also listened to accounts of relatives being separated by the conflict and the uncertainty surrounding their recovery.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.