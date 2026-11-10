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Mohammed bin Rashid directs urgent shelter aid for 50,000 in Gaza

The tents will be provided through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A Palestinian child sits beside a pool of rainwater at a camp for displaced people in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian child sits beside a pool of rainwater at a camp for displaced people in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
AP

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the urgent provision of tents to shelter 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip, helping them withstand harsh winter weather and the risk of flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

The tents will be provided through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and delivered to Gaza for distribution across several areas of the territory in cooperation with Operation Gallant Knight 3.

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The humanitarian operation was launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide humanitarian, relief, medical and food assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and alleviate their suffering amid the worsening humanitarian conditions.

Sheikh Mohammed's directive to urgently provide shelter reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and standing by them during difficult times.

The UAE was among the first countries to extend emergency assistance to Gaza and remains the largest donor of humanitarian aid to the territory, in line with its longstanding principles and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

Since its launch three years ago, Operation Gallant Knight 3 has developed into a comprehensive humanitarian assistance programme encompassing food, medical supplies, water and shelter.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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GazaSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

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