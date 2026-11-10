Mohammed bin Rashid directs urgent shelter aid for 50,000 in Gaza

The tents will be provided through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the urgent provision of tents to shelter 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip, helping them withstand harsh winter weather and the risk of flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
The tents will be provided through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and delivered to Gaza for distribution across several areas of the territory in cooperation with Operation Gallant Knight 3.
The humanitarian operation was launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide humanitarian, relief, medical and food assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and alleviate their suffering amid the worsening humanitarian conditions.
Sheikh Mohammed's directive to urgently provide shelter reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and standing by them during difficult times.
The UAE was among the first countries to extend emergency assistance to Gaza and remains the largest donor of humanitarian aid to the territory, in line with its longstanding principles and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.
Since its launch three years ago, Operation Gallant Knight 3 has developed into a comprehensive humanitarian assistance programme encompassing food, medical supplies, water and shelter.