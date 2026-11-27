National AI ecosystem will help government entities integrate AI into everyday operations
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, announced the development in a post on X.
The partners are joining the National Integrated Agentic AI Ecosystem (FedAI), an initiative designed to give government entities secure and flexible access to advanced AI technologies, models, platforms and solutions.
“The ecosystem brings together national capabilities and global expertise,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
“Our goal is to integrate AI into everyday government operations, supporting the UAE Government’s plan to transform 50 per cent of its sectors, services and processes through Agentic AI within two years.”
The announcement comes just two days after the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a comprehensive government strategy for agentic AI and endorsed the launch of FedAI.
The strategy sets out several targets, including: training 80,000 federal government employees in AI and reducing the time required to complete government operations and develop strategies by at least 50 per cent.
It also aims to improve the quality and accuracy of government outputs by 90 per cent and deploy at least 90 per cent of agentic AI models and systems within secure government infrastructure.
FedAI will also allow government entities to share technological solutions, reduce development costs and accelerate the rollout of AI-powered services.
Unlike conventional AI tools that respond to questions or generate content, agentic AI systems can independently carry out tasks, analyse information, manage processes and coordinate multiple actions.
The UAE's ambition is to move beyond traditional digital government services towards a model in which AI plays an active role in everyday operations, decision-making and service delivery.
Sheikh Mohammed first announced the two-year transformation target in April 2026, describing AI as an executive partner in government operations.