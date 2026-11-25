It targets a transition to models supported by Agentic AI across 50 per cent of government operations, services and procedures, and the training of 80,000 federal government employees. It also aims to adopt and use at least 90 per cent of Agentic AI models and systems within secure government infrastructure, reduce the time needed to carry out government operations and develop strategies by at least 50 per cent, and improve the quality and accuracy of government outputs by 90 per cent.