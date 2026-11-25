Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Inspired by the vision of our city’s leadership, Dubai continues to build on its established strengths, including a diversified sectoral base, a track record for inward FDI, and commitment to innovation, as we work towards the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Accelerating growth requires a shared understanding of our priorities and close collaboration with the businesses driving our economy. Dubai Majlis provides an important platform to assess progress, identify new opportunities and align our efforts, ensuring that government and the private sector move forward together to shape Dubai’s next phase of economic growth. We are confident that this alignment, combined with consistent strategic direction, will continue to give us the agility and confidence to seize emerging opportunities, accelerate growth over the coming years, and cement Dubai's status as the world's best city to visit, live, work, and invest in.”