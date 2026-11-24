Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai Founders HQ plays a key role in our efforts to foster a business environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship, while increasing the contribution of startups to the growth of the digital economy. Its first-year achievements highlight the importance of coordinated efforts to build an ecosystem that attracts talent and high-potential ventures, and translates innovation into economic opportunities that support sustainable growth. Looking ahead, we will focus on expanding the role of startups in developing innovative solutions and technologies that address the needs of key economic sectors, while encouraging the establishment of high-value digital businesses.”