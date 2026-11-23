Sheikh Mohammed unveils new AI assistant as UAE targets 50% AI-enabled services in 2 years
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Monday launched mira, an AI-enabled personal assistant designed to serve citizens and residents of the UAE, marking a new step in the country's efforts to transform government service delivery.
The launch was announced at a national event as the country accelerates its transition towards a more proactive, AI-powered government.
Introducing the project, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, described mira as the personal assistant for the UAE Government and said it was the first government assistant designed to work for all citizens and residents.