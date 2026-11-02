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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches annual government challenge to drive AI innovation

Vice President announces national initiative to reward nine pioneering government projects

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches annual government challenge to drive AI innovation
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced the launch of the Annual Government Challenge, a new national initiative aimed at encouraging government employees and teams to develop bold, innovative solutions that transform public services and operations.

Coinciding with the start of UAE Innovation Month, the initiative will begin with a challenge focused on AI assistants, with the nine best government projects and teams to be honoured for their innovative contributions.

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In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “As UAE Innovation Month begins, we announce today the launch of the Annual Government Challenge for employees and teams across the UAE Government.”

He added: “Through this new national initiative, we aim to inspire government professionals and talents to develop new and bold solutions that make a real impact on our government services, operations and projects.”

The Vice President said the first challenge would focus on AI assistants, highlighting the government's ambition to harness emerging technologies to advance public sector performance.

“We are starting with the first challenge in the field of AI assistants, and we will honour the nine best government projects and teams,” he said.

Setting out his vision for the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of moving beyond conventional approaches to government innovation.

“We want unconventional ideas, solutions that make a difference, and projects that take government work to new heights,” he said.

The initiative reflects the UAE's drive to foster innovation within government institutions, empowering public sector talent to develop practical solutions that improve services, streamline operations and advance government performance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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