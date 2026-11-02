Vice President announces national initiative to reward nine pioneering government projects
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced the launch of the Annual Government Challenge, a new national initiative aimed at encouraging government employees and teams to develop bold, innovative solutions that transform public services and operations.
Coinciding with the start of UAE Innovation Month, the initiative will begin with a challenge focused on AI assistants, with the nine best government projects and teams to be honoured for their innovative contributions.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “As UAE Innovation Month begins, we announce today the launch of the Annual Government Challenge for employees and teams across the UAE Government.”
He added: “Through this new national initiative, we aim to inspire government professionals and talents to develop new and bold solutions that make a real impact on our government services, operations and projects.”
The Vice President said the first challenge would focus on AI assistants, highlighting the government's ambition to harness emerging technologies to advance public sector performance.
“We are starting with the first challenge in the field of AI assistants, and we will honour the nine best government projects and teams,” he said.
Setting out his vision for the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of moving beyond conventional approaches to government innovation.
“We want unconventional ideas, solutions that make a difference, and projects that take government work to new heights,” he said.
The initiative reflects the UAE's drive to foster innovation within government institutions, empowering public sector talent to develop practical solutions that improve services, streamline operations and advance government performance.